Dierks Bentley Confirmed His Tenth Studio Album Is Officially “Done” And Talks Touring With Ashley McBryde

Dierks Bentley has been bursting with creativity and gratitude since he stopped and smelled the roses in 2020. The platinum-selling performer recently caught up with Country Heat Weekly host Amber Anderson to discuss his feel-good anthem “Gold” and how it serves as a preview to his tenth studio album.
The country hitmaker told the popular podcast that the release of his latest single, “Gold” has been a long time coming, as he penned the reflective anthem alongside newcomers Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick, and Ross Copperman following quarantine.
The toe-tapper emphasizes the importance of living in the moment and appreciating the small blessings in life. Bentley declared that “Gold” sets the stage for his highly anticipated album, which is centered around the rollercoaster-like emotions he felt when live music was brought to a sudden halt.