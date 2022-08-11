CMT Premiere: Progressive Artist Twinnie Touches Upon Mental Health In “Welcome To The Club” Short Film

Nearly a decade ago, mental health was rarely a topic of conversation – causing an alarming crisis in America. However, it’s musicians and public figures with influence like Twinnie that brought the matter to light and broke down the therapy taboo.
The progressive creative released her four-track EP titled “Welcome To The Club” in early June, which pushes inclusivity and touches upon mental health. The well-rounded collection served as a call to action to encourage individuals to be themselves, despite societal standards. The singer-songwriter has a way with her words, as they have the power to instill confidence. To drive her initiative along, the songstress stitched her music videos together to create a short film that coveys her personal healing journey after a devastating breakup.
“This film is all the music videos combined. It will breathe new life into the EP, because I think visually seeing something can often make you feel a different way or connect a different way with the song,” Twinnie told CMT. “So, I’m excited about that. It’s really highlighting the importance of mental health and therapy. I’m a big advocate for that.”