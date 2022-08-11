Kane Brown To Make History As ‘VMAs’ Headliner

Kane Brown is about to make history as the first male country artist to perform on the “VMAs.”

The awards show revealed Thursday that Brown will headline the “VMAs” Toyota Stage with the television debut of “Grand,” the new pop single from his much-anticipated upcoming album “Different Man” that will be available Sept. 9.

However, Brown is already a pro at making history at the VMAs. Last year, he was the only country artist to receive a 2021 nomination. He was recognized in the “Video for Good” category for his emotionally charged “Worldwide Beautiful.”

2022 marks Toyota’s fourth year as the exclusive sponsor of “VMAs” remote performances, which continues its tradition of partnering with MTV to activate innovative in-show moments. This year, Toyota and MTV paired to use cutting-edge Mixed Reality technology, powered by The Famous Group, which is the creative technology company behind high-profile mixed reality activations in the Super Bowl, MLB All-Star Game, and NFL Wild Card Slime Game on Nickelodeon.

The presentation will include a musical journey from New York City to New Jersey in the Toyota Corolla Cross as Brown’s hit “Be Like That” serves as the soundtrack, all leading into his performance on the Toyota Stage.

“Creating unforgettable cultural moments that weave our partners into the fabric of our award shows by leveraging innovation is Velocity’s gold standard, and this year’s remote performance at the VMAs will be no exception,” said Dario Spina, CMO, Velocity, Paramount. “Toyota continues to be an incredible partner and we’re excited for The Famous Group’s creative excellence in mixed reality to help MTV send Kane Brown’s historic performance into the stratosphere.”

Additional performers on the “VMAs” include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. Nicki Minaj will also perform live for the first time since 2018 and receive the Video Vanguard Award.

Top nominees are Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists at vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19.

The VMAs will air 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28., on MTV.