Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Spotted At Dollywood Filming Upcoming Christmas Movie

“Wow my dreams have finally come true made it to Dollywood & Look 👀 who I seen…this has made my trip,” said a country enthusiast on Facebook. “What a wonderful day today at Dollywood. Got to see Dolly Parton & Willie Nelson. They are filming for her new Christmas Movie,” added another.

The contemporary movie-musical is slated to be aired on NBC, and will display what it is like to make a holiday TV special. According to the network, the film will take viewers “on a journey through time as Parton is visited by the Three Wise Men.”

During the heartwarming movie, Parton will learn valuable lessons and will quickly understand the magic of Christmas. Country fans watching from home will recognize several familiar faces, as powerhouse vocalists Jimmie Allen, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and late-night host Jimmy Fallon are all listed in the star-studded cast.

The “9 to 5” singer previously attended an event at her park to announce the Big Bear Mountain roller coaster coming in 2023, the ride is expected to be the largest attraction at Dollywood to date. While celebrating their latest add-on, the GRAMMY Award-winner revealed additional information about her festive project in the pipeline.

“It’s kind of like we’re going behind the scenes and making a movie with actors and all the things that go on trying to put a show together. So, we thought people love to see that,” shared the icon. “You’ll get to see what it’s like to build a show. All the drama and all the things that can go wrong, and they will go wrong,” she added with an intriguing smirk.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” will follow “Coat of Many Colors” and the sequel,“Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.” Parton has not confirmed an official release date yet, but has declared that it will be available to watch “sometime before Christmas.”