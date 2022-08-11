Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Spotted At Dollywood Filming Upcoming Christmas Movie

It’s unusual to see country music royalty cruising around an amusement park. So, when Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were spotted on a golf cart at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., fans did not hesitate to snap photographs and take videos.
A spokesperson for Dollywood told WBIR, that the legends took to the theme park earlier this week (Aug. 8) to film an upcoming Christmas movie titled, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” As Nelson rocked his signature red bandana and braids, Parton was seen sporting a brown leather ensemble. The two waved and smiled at ecstatic passholders while making their way onto the set.