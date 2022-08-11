WATCH: Ashley McBryde And Her Mom Join Forces On Country-Gospel Cover

Ashley McBryde and her mom is a duo we didn't know we needed – check it out!

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the McBryde household. The “One Night Standards” singer recently jumped on TikTok to prove that she gets her down-to-earth personality and humor from her mother, Martha.

While on her headlining This Town Talks Tour, the GRAMMY-nominated artist had the opportunity to perform in her home state of Arkansas and visit family. While staying at her parents’ house, McBryde broke out the acoustic guitar to serenade her mom with country-gospel song, “Would Jesus Wear a Rolex.”

“Mom, do you remember that gospel song that Chet Atkins wrote,” asked McBryde. “No,” Martha fired back with a smile.

Although her mother couldn’t place her finger on the 1987 Ray Stevens hit, the singer began to pluck at her strings in full force and deliver the first verse to spark some familiarity. McBryde’s contemporary country twang and church choir background shine through on the cover, as she manages to cultivate a soothing sound that is challenging to overlook.

“Woke up this mornin’, turned on the t.v. set. | There in livin’ color, was somethin’ I can’t forget | This man was preachin’ at me, yeah, layin’ on the charm | Askin’ me for twenty, with ten-thousand on his arm | He wore designer clothes, and a big smile on his face | Sellin’ me salvation while they sang Amazin’ Grace | Askin’ me for money, when he had all the signs of wealth | I almost wrote a check out, yeah, then I asked myself,” she sings before her mother chimed in on the chorus. “Would Jesus wear a Rolex | Would he drive a fancy car | Would his wife wear furs and diamonds, would his dressing room have a star? | If he came back tomorrow, well there’s somethin’ I’d like to know | Could ya tell me, would Jesus wear a Rolex,” they harmonized.

The version instantly went viral and amassed 134.4K views and 13.9K likes on TikTok alone. Country music fans were fascinated by the kitchen jam session and flooded the comments to praise the mother-daughter duo.

“I think I have a new obsession…you and your momma are precious,” said a follower. “You guys are so much fun 💕 It must have been so fun in your house growing up. Thanks for the feel goods! Love these oldies,” said another.

“Would Jesus Wear a Rolex” was penned by critically acclaimed songwriters Chet Atkins and Margaret Archer. The mid-tempo track was recorded by Ray Stevens in 1987 and lives on his record, “Crackin’ Up!.” Upon release, the comical tune peaked at No.41 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

Before McBryde released the touching duet, she shared a hilarious video of her mother serving as a backup singer to Williams & Ree’s song, “The Ding Dong Song.”

“Mom, do you remember that song about Little Debbie’s from when I was little?” said the vocalist. “No,” Martha. “This is why I don’t remember things like birthdays,” she jokingly added before delivering the song destined to leave fans belly laughing.

McBryde told NPR that she always had a tight-knit relationship with her mother, as she would bring her to bluegrass festivals at a very young age. Martha encouraged McBryde to watch carefully and learn from the performers.

“My mom would take a bucket or milk crate and set it at these jam sessions and say, ’Sit down and watch and learn.’ As I got older, I’d say, ’Hey, mister, how do you play an F?’ They’d show me how to do it,” she explained to the publication. “The thing about bluegrass is you have access to the masters of that craft. There’s no other genre of music that’s like that, where it’s the novices and the masters all in the same place.”

The decorated artist mentioned that they also bonded over musicals. McBryde still remembers the first production she saw with her mother and every little detail of the experience.

“I was lucky to grow up with a mom who was really familiar with musicals. My first musical I ever went to see live was ’The Music Man.’ A friend of hers was in the pit band. It was so cool,” she declared. “The performance aspect of musical theater is a really interesting thing because they’re not just singing a song, they’re conveying it, even if it’s just with their eyebrows or mannerisms.”

The chart-topping vocalist recently (Aug. 5) released a remarkable rendition of John Anderson’s “Straight Tequila Night.” McBryde is currently on her headlining run and Dierks Bentley’s Beers On Me trek. Tickets are available for both, here.