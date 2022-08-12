Travis Denning Gives Update On Wedding Planning And Reveals The Star-Studded Guest List

Travis Denning says it's a "dream come true" not to perform live on his wedding day.

Wedding bells are in Travis Denning and his fiancée Madison Montgomery’s near future.

The “Dirt Road Down” singer recently caught up with “Taste Of Country Nights” host Evan Paul to give an update on wedding planning. Denning revealed that they will be tying the knot in May of 2023.

With a date set in stone, the country couple has sent out the exclusive invites and some of the most prominent stars in the genre have made the cut.

“I don’t even know if anybody’s confirmed yet, but I invited T.J. and John Osborne,” he revealed before rattling off other notable names on the guest list. “Love those guys so much, and Madison’s really close with T.J.’s boyfriend. And I invited Cole Swindell. I’ve known Cole for so many years, so those are some right there.”

Denning continued to crack a joke by giving his soon-to-be wife’s father a friendly nod.

“Also, I think John Michael Montgomery will be there,” the chart-topping artist laughed.

While many newlyweds prefer live music during their reception, Denning confirmed that Madison booked a DJ. The decision seemed to be a no-brainer for the bride, as she was trying to avoid family or friends taking the mic.

“She wanted no live music, no live band, she just wants to do a DJ,” Denning told the outlet. “She’s like, ’The last thing I want on my wedding is any of my family members singing.’ I said, ’You got it!’ She was like, ’I get enough of that as it is. Let’s just all hang out.'”

Although Denning has a deep love for music and performing, he was gung ho on her choice. In fact, he said it was a “dream come true” to have the night off and not sing for once.

Denning dropped to one knee in October of last year, and asked for his long-time girlfriend’s hand in marriage. The proposal was held in New York City’s Central Park.

“Y’all might wanna swipe right and see that ring finger…#SheSaidYes,” he wrote on social media following the fairytale-like proposal.

Their love story is told in his single “Buy a Girl a Drink,” which is included on his recently released EP, “Might As Well Be Me.” The confessional ballad explains that a simple act of kindness like buying someone a drink can turn into something sentimental.

“Buy a girl a drink, talk to her all night |Call her three days later, kiss her in the porch light | Go meet her mom and dad Labor Day weekend | Catch hell from your buddies ’cause you’re in the deep end | Buy a ring, get married, honeymoon on an island | Raise babies then look back smilin’ | From a rockin’ chair, man, I swear you’ll be there fast as you can blink | Just buy a girl a drink,” he sings.

Denning penned “Buy a Girl a Drink” alongside critically acclaimed songsmiths Jeremy Stover, Paul DiGiovanni, and Chase McGill. The collection includes five other ear-worms such as – “Red Round Here,” “Don’t Give A Truck,” “She’s On It,” and more. While knee-deep in wedding planning, the promising artist is also touring with country sensation Dierks Bentley. Tickets to upcoming shows are available for purchase, here.