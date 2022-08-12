Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Dates To Recover From Biking Accident

Amy Grant is postponing her September and October tour dates to allow her more time to recover from a bicycle accident that hospitalized her in Nashville on July 27.

Grant’s management made the announcement on Friday.

“Amy is getting stronger every day,” said Grant’s manager Jennifer Cooke. “Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours, and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates. She will resume touring with her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual ’Christmas At The Ryman’ residency with her husband, Vince Gill. Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you.”

The singer was hospitalized for several days for her injuries, including a concussion. Her cycling accident occurred two years after her last publicized health scare. Grant had open heart surgery in 2020 after she learned during a routine check-up for Gill that she had partial anomalous pulmonary venous return – or PAPVR.

“My own birth defect was an encroaching killer, and I had no idea,” Grant said on Good Morning America. “So my advice would be, take care of yourself; the world needs you. Even if you feel like everything is fine, you don’t really know what’s going on on the inside.”

She added that women tend not to prioritize their health while they look after their families and do their jobs.

“We need the gift of each other,” she said. “So even if you go,’ Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out.”

All concerts will be rescheduled for February – April 2023, and tickets will be honored at the new dates.

For further updates, please visit amygrant.com.