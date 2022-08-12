CMT Roundup: New Music From Little Big Town, Parmalee, Tyler Rich and More

</noscript> </div>

“Rides like heaven but it hurts like hell | Gets me from A to B | But it can’t outrun your memory | Like every mile in it reminds me | Your goodbye ain’t too far behind me | Wish I could bend the truth |Pretend that I ain’t missin’ you | But trucks don’t lie | Like the new one in your drive,” delivers Rich.

If a truck could talk, the fast-rising artist believes it could say a lot about the owner’s character and spark core memories.

“A truck can tell you a thousand stories. It can tell you someone’s favorite teams. The color and build can tell you about their personality. Memories within a truck can tell you over and over again when someone is gone … and so much more,” says Rich. “’Trucks Don’t Lie’ has some angst, a lot of heart and some heartbreak, all greased up together,” he added.

“Trucks Don’t Lie” has become a staple in his set list, and fans have already resonated with the weighted words Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three produced. With drive and his creative wheels turning, Rich is ready to embark on his Thinkin’ We’re In Love headlining tour this fall.

“I’ve been performing this one on the road since last year, and it’s been a fan favorite,” he declared. “Watching the crowd react every night, and even sing along because of teasers, has been one of the highlights of each show from my perspective. Turn this one up!”

