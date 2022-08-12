Music

CMT Roundup: New Music From Little Big Town, Parmalee, Tyler Rich and More

See CMT's Roundup playlist for a rundown of our favorite new songs of the week
by 2h ago

Kids may be headed back to school, but that doesn’t mean summer is over. This week country singers brought breezy sing-alongs to help make the most of the warm weekend days.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.