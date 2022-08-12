Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah are Expecting Baby Number Three

The couple's oldest son said: “But does (God) know I want a girl so is he going to give me a girl?”

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah just revealed they’re expecting their third baby – and it’s another boy.

The couple is already parents to sons Asher and Ames, both of whom wanted a sister.

Hannah posted an adorable video on Instagram of her asking the brothers if they wanted a brother or a sister. Asher, who just started kindergarten, said, “I wanted a baby sister so it’s a baby sister.”

Hannah gently told him that God knew what their family needed and God decided he needed another brother because he’s such a good big brother to Ames.

Asher replied and said, “But does he know I want a girl so is he going to give me a girl?”

Ames, 2, also said he thought the new baby would be a girl but wasn’t as insistent as Asher.

The post included video of Hannah telling her boys about their new brother as well as a picture of a positive pregnancy test.

The baby announcement comes on the release of the duo’s acoustic version of “You.”

Written by Dan Smyers, Dave Barnes and Jordan Reynolds, “You” is from the duo’s platinum album “Good Things” that is also home to hit songs “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and “Glad You Exist.”

“YOU are the reason that ‘YOU’ has made its way to country radio and all the major country streaming playlists, so we wanted to say thanks by recording a proper acoustic version of the song,” the duo wrote on social media. “2 vocals, 1 acoustic guitar, just the way we would sing it if we were hanging out at your wedding or on your back porch. Really excited about this one, so check it.”