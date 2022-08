TUNE-IN: Brett Eldredge Set To Hold Acoustic Sing-Along During “CMT Campfire Sessions”

Platinum-selling performer Brett Eldredge will make sparks fly tonight, August 12, on the fan-favorite summer series “CMT Campfire Sessions.”

The country crooner invited his bandmates and frequent co-writers to gather around a blazing fire to swap stories and share stripped-back versions of their chart-topping hits. Brett will display his buttery baritone vocals with 2017 single “The Long Way” and encourage viewers to groove to the “Beat of the Music.”

The award-winning singer will pull from his impressive repertoire and seventh studio album, which was recently released on June 17. The Warner Music Nashville artist will introduce new tracks “Where The Light Meets The Sea,” “Hideaway,” “Holy Water,” and “I Feel Fine” with a down-to-earth twist.



“In the process of making this album and through the work I’ve been doing on myself, it’s given me the confidence to dig down deep and say ‘this is me,’” shares Eldredge about his latest material. “I’ve never sounded more like myself than I do on this record,” he added.

With the glow of the flames serving as a spotlight, Eldredge will showcase his growth as a vocalist since his debut album “Bring You Back.” The picturesque bonfire was shot in Tennessee and produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Taillight’s Tom Forrest.

“CMT Campfire Sessions” presents a star-studded lineup each week, and features notable names scaling back hits fireside. Upcoming episodes will include Old Crow Medicine Show (August 19), Jon Pardi (August 26), and an all-star “Covers” finale on September 9. Season Two kicked off last month with hitmakers Jason Aldean, Brandy Clark, Clay Walker, Tracy Lawrence, and most recently, Old Dominion.

There's nothing better than music around a campfire… don't miss Brett on a brand-new episode of #CMTCampfireSessions Friday, August 12 on @CMT! pic.twitter.com/OPpsnu6OE7 — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) July 11, 2022

“There’s nothing better than music around a campfire,” said Eldredge ahead of the ultimate jam sesh.

The highly anticipated episode featuring Eldredge will premiere tonight, (August 12) at 10p/9c exclusively on CMT.