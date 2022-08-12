TUNE-IN: Brett Eldredge Set To Hold Acoustic Sing-Along During “CMT Campfire Sessions”

Platinum-selling performer Brett Eldredge will make sparks fly tonight, August 12, on the fan-favorite summer series “CMT Campfire Sessions.”

The country crooner invited his bandmates and frequent co-writers to gather around a blazing fire to swap stories and share stripped-back versions of their chart-topping hits. Brett will display his buttery baritone vocals with 2017 single “The Long Way” and encourage viewers to groove to the “Beat of the Music.”

The award-winning singer will pull from his impressive repertoire and seventh studio album, which was recently released on June 17. The Warner Music Nashville artist will introduce new tracks “Where The Light Meets The Sea,” “Hideaway,” “Holy Water,” and “I Feel Fine” with a down-to-earth twist.





