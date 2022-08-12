Jordan Davis Talks New Single “Next Thing You Know” And Forthcoming Record: “This Is Where I Am At In My Life”

Jordan Davis has changed significantly since arriving in Nashville nearly a decade ago and understands how fast time flies. On the heels of his radio single, “What My World Spins Around,” the Louisiana native released “Next Thing You Know” to encourage fans to slow down and be present.
The vulnerable ballad previews his highly anticipated album and marks a new chapter in his flourishing career. Although Davis pulled from real-life experiences to pen the poignant lyrics, he told CMT that the overall narrative was inspired by a “Ferris Buller’s Day Off” quote.
“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it,” Davis recited the iconic line from the 1986 classic.
The weighted words that make up “Next Thing You Know” emphasizes the stages of life and the milestones that can easily be overlooked if one gets distracted. While sitting backstage at Windy City Smokeout in Chicago – the platinum-selling performer explained that this song simply captures the time between pursuing a career in music and starting a family with his wife, Kristen O’Connor.