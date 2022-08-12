Jordan Davis Talks New Single “Next Thing You Know” And Forthcoming Record: “This Is Where I Am At In My Life”

</noscript> </div>

The melody driven by gentle guitar pulls and bright percussion, points toward where Davis is heading with his LP. The single signifies that Davis has blossomed into a well-rounded artist since his 2018 debut project, “Home State.” The vocalist wants fans to recognize that he’s not the same man who sang “Take It From Me,” the ultimate bachelor anthem.

“I think one of the things that I’ve always wanted to do as an artist is to grow and have my fans grow with me,” he said. “I kind of look back on old songs like “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me.” I wrote those as a single guy and just living. Now, I have two kids…I want my fans to know this is where I am at in my life.”

He confirmed that the project will cover a variety of subject matters that are far from surface level. An unreleased track titled “Bluebird Days” will touch upon his parents’ divorce, and “Be You” is a tribute to fathers worldwide. Davis also shared that the collection would include a collaboration, which challenged him to think outside the box in the studio.

“That one’s actually called ‘Midnight Crisis.’ It’s a duet with somebody, and she’s one of my favorite voices in Nashville,” Davis exclusively shared with CMT. “So, that was the first song that we wrote. We pushed some boundaries on it. We didn’t want to sit down and re-write another ‘Buy Dirt.’ We have some new sounds in it, and we pushed the production on it. We just kind of approached songwriting differently that day. It kind of felt like a new chapter we started,” he added full of enthusiasm.

Although Davis kept the name of the songstress under wraps, he confirmed that the duet will arrive before the end of the year. Country music fans can expect to have the full-length album on repeat in February.

While tying up loose ends and perfecting the project, Davis will join Luke Combs as direct support on The Middle of Somewhere Tour and perform at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium for the first time at the end of September. For upcoming appearances, head to jordandavisofficial.com/tour.