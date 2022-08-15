CMT Premiere: Sarah Ames Proves That Country Living Is More Than A Mentality, But A “Heart Thing”

Singer-songwriter Sarah Ames was born in Northern California, but her love for country living and music runs deep. Ames had an unconventional upbringing compared to other musicians in the honky tonk genre, as she was not raised in the country. When Ames fled the West Coast and settled in Nashville, she quickly discovered a new way of life that fed her soul.
Planting her own seeds, watching bluebirds nest, and falling asleep to the sound of crickets – inspired her latest track “Heart Thing” and embodies the independent woman Ames has become. While writing the song with Lydia Vaughan and Colin Healy, she recognized that her appreciation for the slow-paced lifestyle was in her all along.
“This song tells my story…and it tells a lot of peoples’ stories too,” Ames wrote on social media upon release. “You don’t have to live in the tiniest town or drive a tractor, or be raised in the country to have it in you – country is a #Heartthing,” she added.