Lady A’s Charles Kelley Thanks Fans For Overwhelming Support On His “Journey To Sobriety”

Charles Kelley: “I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey to sobriety.”

When Charles Kelley pushed pause on the upcoming Lady A tour to get sober, country fans rallied behind the hitmaker with support. The “Summer State Of Mind” singer recently jumped on social media to express his appreciation and to thank his devoted listeners for understanding.

“I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey to sobriety,” Kelley wrote alongside a precious family portrait. “Y’alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks.”

The 40-year-old vocalist continued to share his excitement for the Request Line Tour next year and how the healthy hiatus will benefit his overall performance.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year,” he explained. “Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted,” he added.

The platinum-selling artist concluded the heartfelt message with words of gratitude.

“I’m grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health. Love, Charles,” he signed.

The snapshot featured his wife Cassie and his 6-year-old son Ward enjoying a beautiful beach day. Notable names in the industry and country fanatics flooded the comment section with well wishes.

“Love You!” said bandmate Hillary Scott. “Proud of you and cheering you on!!❤️,” shared Tenille Arts. “Proud of you, dude. Not to mention, you’re about to get shredded. Lol,” added Florida Georgia Line’s, Tyler Hubbard.

The Grammy Award-winning group announced the news earlier this month, declaring that the nationwide trek will be rescheduled for 2023 to give Kelley the time he needs to embark on his “journey to sobriety.”

“We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make,” said the band. “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

The statement continued: “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest, and most creative band we can, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

The trek was slated to begin on Aug. 13 in Nashville, and they were also scheduled to play the Memphis Botanic Garden on Aug. 20, 2022. Lady A guaranteed that ticketholders would be contacted soon with new information.

As Kelley takes the time he needs to focus on himself, Scott released a faith-centric collaboration with For King + Country. Scott is also nominated for a Dove Award for her tribute track “Mamas” with country-gospel singer, Anne Wilson.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please visit alcohol.org or call (866)617-6298.