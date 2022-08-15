Maren Morris Reveals New Collaboration With Zedd After Hitting Career Milestone With “The Middle”

Maren Morris says her new single “Make You Say,” featuring Zedd and BEAUZ will drop this Friday, August 19.

Maren Morris and German DJ-producer Zedd’s 2018 collaboration “The Middle” previously went 6x platinum. On the heels of accumulating one billion audio and video on-demand streams, the dynamic duo is looking to dominate once again.

The genre-bending artist took to social media early Monday [Aug. 15] morning to reveal that a new single titled “Make You Say,” featuring Zedd and BEAUZ [Bernie and Johan Young] will drop this Friday, August 19.

“ZEDD, MAREN MORRIS & @BEAUZWORLD – “Make You Say” – dropping THIS FRIDAY 💥,” Morris wrote alongside trippy cover art.

The “Detour” singer has not yet revealed additional information about the highly anticipated collaboration. However, music enthusiasts are already praising the superstars and expressing their excitement for the expected club-ready banger.

“I’m not ready for this 😍,” said a fan. “This artwork is crazy good,” shared up-and-coming band Fancy Monster. “The dream time is back! 🔥” added the official Facebook account.

The announcement does not come as a surprise, as Zedd and Morris sparked rumors over the weekend [Aug. 13] by teasing the single. They both shared mystery posts displaying a professional portrait paired with thought-provoking captions.

“Round 2?” said the country sensation. “Should we do it again?” Zedd wrote.

The world-renowned producer also gave fans a quick sneak peek of an upcoming single he has in the pipeline. However, the mix-master did not make it clear if the small snippet includes vocal tracks by Morris.

With curious listeners at their fingertips, the two utilized the time to celebrate their smash hit, “The Middle.” Zedd shared a photograph of the platinum single and a group shot from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

“We’re officially 6x PLATINUM for ‘The Middle’ w/ @marenmorris and @greymusic! Thank you guys so much!!! This is absolutely unreal❤️!!! @riaa,” he tweeted. “Go Teammmm,” Morris fired back.

The house party-banger was penned by Sarah Aarons and produced by electronic music duo, Grey. The Grammy Award-winning DJ auditioned 12 singers for the techno-infused single before landing on Morris. Upon release, “The Middle” graced the top of Billboard’s Pop songs and Hot Dance/ Electronic Songs chart and peaked at No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

We're officially 6X PLATINUM for “The Middle” w/ @marenmorris and @greymusic! Thank you guys so much!!! This is absolutely unreal ♥️!!! @riaa pic.twitter.com/wvQgzoXLnR — Zedd (@Zedd) August 12, 2022

“It was super fun working with Maren because she is clearly an amazing singer and very talented musician. And, I always love working with Grey because we push ourselves to make the best music possible and the end result is incredible,” Zedd shared in a statement in 2018. “The sound is reflective of my many influences as an artist – a little bit country, little pop, little R&B, relatable, emotional and catchy as hell. There are no limits with this song and I can’t wait to see how the fans react,” Morris explained.

Will the two meet in “The Middle” again to push the boundaries of country? Fans will find out Friday, August 19. Pre-save the single, here.