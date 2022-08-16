Music

Tracy Lawrence Hand-Delivers Donations To Homelessness Organizations: “It Was A Little Overwhelming”

Tracy Lawrence's Mission: Possible Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament raises more than $430,000 for the homeless and underserved.
by 1h ago

Country music star and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence is paying it forward once again.

Nearly four months after his second Mission: Possible Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament, the “Time Marches On” singer has hand-delivered the donations to nonprofits that support the homeless in middle Tennessee.

In mid-May, A-listers flocked to Old Hickory Country Club in Nashville to raise money and awareness for the homeless population in music city. Notable names such as Charles Kelley, Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, HARDY, ERNEST, Deana Carter, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jamey Johnson, and Colt Ford had a hand in raising more than $430,000 for Lawrence’s charitable efforts.

The roster included several athletes like John Daly, Brett Hull, and Rex Ryan as well. CMT also hit the course.The special access aired during Hot 20 Countdown.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.