Tracy Lawrence Hand-Delivers Donations To Homelessness Organizations: “It Was A Little Overwhelming”

“So, just to give a little insight into what we’ve done today. We’ve been to 12 different organizations. We’ve given donations to each and every one of them. Over our 12 that we picked for this year,” he explained in a heartwarming clip. “It’s been fascinating to go through and hear their different stories and the motivation behind why they started doing what they do. The difference and similarities between the two,” he pointed out.

As Shower Up! grants homeless individuals mobile washrooms and personal care, some nonprofits like Safe Haven provide a roof over the heads of many families. Lawrence said he was hit with a wave of emotions when gifting the helpful resources the donation.

“It was a little overwhelming… we handed out some pretty substantial checks,” shared Lawrence. “It’s an amazing thing to be able to give that kind of stuff to people that are going to do such wonderful things with it.”

Lawrence’s heart of gold is placed on display in the moving clip, which is bursting with genuine surprises. Several of the interactions are destined to bring country music fans to tears. As owners and everyday civilians pulled Lawrence in for a warm embrace, he made it clear that a “whole lot of people” were involved in the mission.

“Having the golf tournament raise $430,000 in just the second year is truly incredible,” said Lawrence, “My peers really showed up this year and I am so thankful for their support in helping Mission: Possible. It’s because of them we are able to help our community is such a large way.”

Lawrence’s Mission: Possible launched in 2006 and has made a significant impact ever since. The golf classic alone has raised more than $800,000. Meanwhile, the nonprofit’s Turkey Fry and concert event has raked in over $600,000 for Nashville Rescue Mission, fried 6,4000 turkeys, and provided 90,000 meals to the hungry in middle Tennessee.

Lawrence’s generous efforts have not gone unnoticed, as he received “Philanthropist of The Year” by the Nashville chapter of AFP [Association of Fundraising Professionals]. To learn more about Mission: Possible or to donate, visit tlmissionpossible.com.