Pic: Blake Shelton Debuts Mullet In New 90s-Inspired Cover Photo

Blake Shelton's new "No Body" will be available on Friday.

The resurgence of 90s country trends is an undeniable force on country radio, but Blake Shelton is taking it a step further with the cover for his new single “No Body.”

Shelton’s once-signature mullet is in full flow in the picture. He said the song makes him feel like a teenager.

“I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music,” Shelton said in a statement. “But this song in particular takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time.”

Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear wrote the song, which tells the story of a guy who doesn’t want to be with “No Body” but the person he’s with. Shelton wasn’t sold the first time he heard it.

“The hook confused me the first time I heard it – I’m hoping it’s the same way for everyone else, so they have to listen to it a bunch of times to figure it out!” Shelton said in a statement.

The song and the video will be out Friday.

“Had to bring back the mullet just for y’all,” Shelton captioned a social media post.

The video was shot in a Los Angeles-area country bar and leans into the ‘90s vibe, complete with line dancing and Shelton’s famous era-specific cowboy hat and mullet.

“The Voice” coach will be back in Nashville in September to celebrate his 12th year as a Grand Ole Opry member. He’ll play both shows on the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 10.