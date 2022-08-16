WATCH: Luke Bryan Pays Tribute To Hometown Heroes In New “Country On” Music Video

</noscript> </div>

The hitmaker begins the state-of-the-art music video by paying respect to the farmers who serve as America’s backbone. As Bryan sings, footage of real-life ranchers appear. The platinum-selling performer showers hardworking truckers, cowboys, barkeeps, firefighters, resilient soldiers, and the armed forces in blue with praise.

“Hey firemen, boys and girls in blue | We could sure use a lot more like you | You come runnin’ I anytime, anything goes wrong | Country on | Hey solider, wherever you might be | Hats off to keepin’ us free | All our thoughts and prayers ’til you get back home | Country on,” Bryan sings in front of a massive American flag.

“It was awesome to spotlight all these great people to create such a special message,” Bryan shared alongside the social post.

To bring the weighted words to life, Bryan turned to the Metro Nashville Police Department for help. Three officers had a hand in the music video, which was filmed in downtown Nashville. Ahead of the release, the unit shared heartwarming snapshots from the night on set to express their gratitude.

“THANK YOU to @lukebryan for including Officer Evan Grace, Sgt. Zach Bevis & Officer Kelly Turcios in the video for his new song, Country On,” read the tweet. “The video was recorded in downtown Nashville this morning.”

THANK YOU to @lukebryan for including Officer Evan Grace, Sgt. Zach Bevis & Officer Kelly Turcios in the video for his new song, Country On. The video was recorded in downtown Nashville this morning. pic.twitter.com/y9B1UbiH0f — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 1, 2022

The blue-collar music video has already received a positive fan reaction, as it garnered 16K likes and 365K views in less than 24 hours.

“This video brought tears to my eyes. Amazing song and video,” shared a follower. “This was such an amazing song from the lyrics to how the video was made. Let’s hope it makes an impact in a good way. Country on!!!” added another.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year released the hit in early July, just before Independence Day. “Country On” made a significant radio impact upon release, as 91 country radio stations added the song to their daily rotation. It wasn’t long until the track broke into the Top 20 of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The country sensation knew “Country On” would strike a chord in listeners.

“The first time I heard the song, you know, I loved what was being said. I loved who it was being said to,” he told American Entertainment. “I think as I listened more and more to the demo of the song, I just started telling myself, ’you know, it’s just one of those classic-sounding songs that that sends the message right without being too… it just says it in a real, honest place.'”

“Country On” is a sneak peek into his forthcoming studio album and has become a staple within his Raised Up Right Tour setlist. The Georgia native called in Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock to join him on the 30-city trek. The group kicked off the run in Virginia Beach in July and is slated to wrap in late October. Tickets are available for purchase, here.