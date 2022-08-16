WATCH: Luke Bryan Pays Tribute To Hometown Heroes In New “Country On” Music Video

Luke Bryan is honoring courageous first responders and hometown heroes in his latest music video, “Country On.” The hitmaker premiered the tribute clip on Facebook Monday (Aug. 15) afternoon.
While America might feel more divided than ever, Bryan is using his powerful vocals to drive unity. The country-rock anthem was penned by critically acclaimed songwriters – David Frasier, Styles Haury, Mark Nesler and Mitch Oglesby. The lively instrumentals paired with the sharp lyrics convey a meaningful message around community.
“I love that the song uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity,” Bryan previously shared. “It just has a feel-good vibe all the way around it, and anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, it’s great. And this song does just that,” he added.