Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: The Story Behind “In Another’s Eyes”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal duet “In Another’s Eyes” this week. The pair chatted about the song on Brooks’ Inside Studio G Monday night. Come to find out, Brooks was nearly staring into another female singer’s eyes during the song.
“People think that this song was written for me and you to sing – that’s how much of a duet [it is],” he said. “They don’t understand the song was already there. I was like, ‘Is there any way we can make it more personal?’”
That’s when famous keyboardist Bobby Wood said, ‘Hey, this would make a helluva duet.’ And I went, ‘You know what?’”
Wood asked Brooks who he was thinking about, and Brooks said: “Trisha Yearwood – hands down.”