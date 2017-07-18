Still the King
Vernon's Single
Season 2 E 12 • 08/22/2017
As the wedding draws near, Debbie begins having seconds thoughts, Mo repurposes Vernon's love song for another client, and Ronnie goes undercover to reveal the truth about Coy.
Still the KingS2 • E3Men and Work
Debbie challenges the two potential fathers of her baby to prove their ability to provide, so Vernon gets a band together and Ronnie accepts a job in a mailroom.
07/18/2017
Still the KingS2 • E4Flatbushes
Vernon heads back to his hometown of Flatbushes, where a statue is being erected in his honor, and Ronnie and Debbie reconnect while attempting to build a crib for the new baby.
07/25/2017
Still the KingS2 • E5Showcase Showdown
Vernon hypes up the band for their first gig at the renowned Bluebird Café (even though he hasn't booked a spot yet), and Ronnie goes after the top prize at his sales firm.
07/26/2017
Still the KingS2 • E7The Hungover Games
After Charlotte comes home drunk, Debbie schemes to make her daughter's hangover as painful as possible, and Vernon dates a former child actress as a publicity stunt.
08/01/2017
Still the KingS2 • E6P.A.L.S. Weekend
Debbie joins Ronnie for a retreat at his boss's mansion, Vernon runs into his prison enemies at a team building event for parolees, and an unchaperoned Charlotte throws a kegger.
08/01/2017
Still the KingS2 • E8Trayning Day
When Vernon involuntarily becomes the subject of a CMT movie of the week, Trayne Crowston steps in to play the lead, and Charlotte gets caught trying to play hooky at school.
08/08/2017
Still the KingS2 • E9Reign of Tears
Frustrated by the overdramatic portrayal of himself, Vernon aims to get Trainer cut from the biopic, and Debbie relearns what it means to be a mother while babysitting.
08/09/2017
Still the KingS2 • E11Ronnie Brasco
The SEC wiretaps Ronnie to gather information about his boss, Vernon steps in to help Debbie with wedding planning, and Walt and Leia chase a new crop circle.
08/15/2017
Still the KingS2 • E10Hockey Tonk
Vernon plays a gig at a hockey game where Ronnie plans to propose to Debbie on the Jumbotron, and Lloy catches Charlotte in her lie.
08/15/2017
Still the KingS2 • E13Who's Your Daddy?
Contractions and a surprise sting operation cut Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding short, Vernon and Walt orchestrate a prison break, and a paternity test reveals the father of the newborn baby.
08/22/2017