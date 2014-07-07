Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge

Boom or Bust

Season 1 E 4 • 07/28/2014

Eight women head to the Broken Skull Ranch to wrestle in a sand pit, stack tires and drag chains, with the winner getting a chance at the Skullbuster and $10,000.

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E1
My Ranch, My Rules

In the first series of head-to-head battles on Steve Austin's ranch, eight male athletes face a muddy trench, weighted ropes, a junkyard race and the Skullbuster.
07/07/2014
39:50
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E2
Didn't Even Break A Nail

It's ladies' night at Steve Austin's ranch as eight fearless women face a muddy trench, weighted ropes, a junkyard race and the Skullbuster obstacle course.
07/14/2014
39:49
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E3
Beards and Brawn

Eight tough-as-nails male athletes compete for a chance to win $10,000 by wrestling, stacking tires, facing off in a sand pit and mastering the Skullbuster.
07/21/2014
39:50
39:50
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E5
Locked and Loaded

Eight men try their luck at tug-of-war, a kettlebell race and a wrestling match, with the last remaining competitor entering into the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
08/04/2014
39:50
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E6
The Good, The Bad And The Crazy

Eight women try their luck at tug-of-war, a kettlebell race and a wrestling match, with the last remaining athlete entering into the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
08/10/2014
39:50
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E7
Welcome to the Gun Show

Steve invites eight men to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/17/2014
39:50
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E8
Looks Can Be Deceiving

Steve welcomes eight women to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/24/2014
39:50
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E9
Last Man Standing

A group of elite male athletes battle in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
08/31/2014
39:50
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E10
You Lose, You Leave

A group of elite female athletes fight in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
09/07/2014
39:55

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E1
Welcome Back to Hell

Steve Austin welcomes a group of elite male athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
01/04/2015
39:55
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E2
Ladies First

Steve Austin welcomes elite female athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
01/11/2015
39:55
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E3
The Last Face You See

Eight male competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/18/2015
19:04
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E4
Big Girls Don't Cry

Eight female competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/25/2015