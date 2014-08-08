Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Journey Begins
Season 9 E 1 • 08/08/2014
Five hundred dancers begin their journey by putting their dreams on the line as they try out to join the famed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the 2014-2015 season.
More
Watching
Full Ep
40:01
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E2Dancing for Your Life
The veterans feel the pressure as join the audition process again and fight to keep their places, and Kitty Carter takes no prisoners as she prepares the hopefuls for their solos.
08/15/2014
Full Ep
40:00
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E3Welcome to Valley Ranch
The pressure build as training camp begins, Kelli's passion intimidates some in the first meeting after she sets high expectations, and seven hopefuls get the cut.
08/22/2014
Full Ep
39:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E4A Week of Firsts
Fear takes over for the hopefuls as they face the reality of doing the kick line and jump splits for the first time, but then dreams comes true as they try on the uniform for the first time.
08/29/2014
Full Ep
39:24
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E5Getting the DCC Look
Kelli makes sure all the girls have the look of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and the final rehearsal of the week brings emotions to the forefront as someone gets sent home.
09/05/2014
Full Ep
39:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E6Time To Get Serious
The candidates feel the pressure to look the part as they enter the sixth week of training camp, and Melissa Rycroft and Tina Kalina sit in for Judy and give Kelli some fresh eyes.
09/12/2014
Full Ep
39:33
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E7A Lucid Dream
With three dancers left to cut and the first game around the corner, the hopefuls head to the stadium to take the field for the first time since auditions.
09/19/2014
Full Ep
38:26
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E8The Payoff
The final day of training camp has everyone nervous when Kelli and Judy reveal they might take less than 36 dancers in their squad.
09/26/2014
Full Ep
38:16
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS10 • E1Dare to Dream
Four hundred women put it all on the line to see if they can join the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as preliminary auditions for the 2015-2016 season begin.
08/06/2015
Full Ep
39:26
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS10 • E2Dance Your Heart Out
Twenty-three veterans go up against 59 rookie candidates who are vying for their spots, and it becomes clear that talent and looks alone won't get you on the squad.
08/13/2015
