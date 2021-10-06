CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition
Season 2 E 9 • 12/21/2022
Country artists Lily Rose, Tracy Lawrence and others gather round the fire to perform Yuletide favorites, including "Honky Tonk Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and more, hosted by Jon Pardi.
More
Watching
Full Ep
22:15
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E2Kane Brown
Kane Brown and the members of Restless Road kick back with "Lose It," "Take Me Home," a moment of inspired improvisation, a soulful rendition of Kane's "Worship You" and more.
06/10/2021
Full Ep
22:28
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E3Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne gather around the campfire to perform bluegrass versions of their tunes "I'm Not for Everyone," "Hatin' Somebody," "Dead Man's Curve" and more from their album "Skeletons."
06/17/2021
Full Ep
23:31
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E4Lady A
Lady A gets cozy around the campfire to perform acoustic versions of their hits "Need You Now," "Like a Lady," "Let It Be Love" and more.
06/24/2021
Full Ep
37:28
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E5Covers
Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood and more perform acoustic renditions of classic songs including "On the Road Again," "Dreams" and "When Will I Be Loved."
07/01/2021
Full Ep
22:32
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E6Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini tells stories about her songwriting process and joins her band to perform "Peter Pan," "hole in the bottle," "homecoming queen?" and "half of my hometown."
07/08/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E7Keb' Mo'
Keb' Mo' and his band perform "I Don't Know," "Oklahoma," "Old Me Better" and "Sunny and Warm" while musing about married life and growing older.
07/15/2021
Full Ep
22:44
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E8Trisha Yearwood
Trisha Yearwood and her band perform acoustic versions of "Find a Way," "She's in Love with the Boy" and "Walkaway Joe," and she shares the spotlight with Mitch Rossell on "Ran into You."
07/22/2021
Full Ep
40:01
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E9Little Big Town
The members of Little Big Town gather around to share memories and play songs from their catalog including "Pontoon," "Throw Your Love Away" and "Girl Crush."
04/12/2022
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
01:30
1923The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022