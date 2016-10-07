Still the King
Flatbushes
Season 2 E 4 • 07/25/2017
Vernon heads back to his hometown of Flatbushes, where a statue is being erected in his honor, and Ronnie and Debbie reconnect while attempting to build a crib for the new baby.
Still the KingS1 • E7The King Has Left the Building
Doily is hot on Vernon's tail when he crosses state lines to join an Elvis impersonator competition, and Charlotte's interview with Party Break is derailed by frontman Asher's vain behavior.
07/10/2016
Still the KingS1 • E8Mother Trucker
Vernon's vivacious mom, Ruthie, arrives and inspires the congregants to go for broke with their Parade of Churches float, though an embittered Starman's revenge plot could ruin everything.
07/17/2016
Still the KingS1 • E9Hands on a Hard Vessel
Ronnie is determined to beat his longtime rival Vance Trecks in the annual hands-on-a-boat contest, but Vernon and Debbie are distracted when Charlotte heads off to a wild party on the lake.
07/24/2016
Still the KingS1 • E10Back on Top
Vernon invites Charlotte to meet his former protégé Trayne Crostown, now a diva-ish country superstar, and Debbie, feeling guilty about cheating, reconnects with her hot tub-selling ex.
07/31/2016
Still the KingS1 • E11SeshFest
Charlotte's thrilled to land a big career opportunity at her beau Dallas's concert, but Vernon, outraged by Trayne's insults during a would-be duet, humiliates her with his drunken antics.
08/07/2016
Still the KingS1 • E12Only the Lonely
Vernon is desperate to make things right with Charlotte, Walt has a change of heart about his plans for Dale, and Debbie has to audition to be reinstated as the Pool and Spa Depot Girl.
08/14/2016
Still the KingS1 • E13The Beginning of the End of the Beginning
When Charlotte's scathing article is released to the world, Vernon must decide whether to run for it or stay and face the music, and Ronnie finally obtains his long-desired boat -- sort of.
08/14/2016
Still the KingS2 • E2Battle of the Basement
After months of being stranded on an island, Ronnie returns to discover Debbie is pregnant and doesn’t know if he or Vernon is the father, creating an immature rivalry between the two men.
07/11/2017
Still the KingS2 • E1Still Still the King
After being released from prison, Vernon fulfills Ronnie's last will and testament by organizing a nautical-themed funeral for him on a shoestring budget.
07/11/2017
Still the KingS2 • E3Men and Work
Debbie challenges the two potential fathers of her baby to prove their ability to provide, so Vernon gets a band together and Ronnie accepts a job in a mailroom.
07/18/2017
Still the KingS2 • E5Showcase Showdown
Vernon hypes up the band for their first gig at the renowned Bluebird Café (even though he hasn't booked a spot yet), and Ronnie goes after the top prize at his sales firm.
07/26/2017
Still the KingS2 • E6P.A.L.S. Weekend
Debbie joins Ronnie for a retreat at his boss's mansion, Vernon runs into his prison enemies at a team building event for parolees, and an unchaperoned Charlotte throws a kegger.
08/01/2017
Still the KingS2 • E7The Hungover Games
After Charlotte comes home drunk, Debbie schemes to make her daughter's hangover as painful as possible, and Vernon dates a former child actress as a publicity stunt.
08/01/2017
Still the KingS2 • E8Trayning Day
When Vernon involuntarily becomes the subject of a CMT movie of the week, Trayne Crowston steps in to play the lead, and Charlotte gets caught trying to play hooky at school.
08/08/2017
Still the KingS2 • E9Reign of Tears
Frustrated by the overdramatic portrayal of himself, Vernon aims to get Trainer cut from the biopic, and Debbie relearns what it means to be a mother while babysitting.
08/09/2017
Still the KingS2 • E10Hockey Tonk
Vernon plays a gig at a hockey game where Ronnie plans to propose to Debbie on the Jumbotron, and Lloy catches Charlotte in her lie.
08/15/2017
Still the KingS2 • E11Ronnie Brasco
The SEC wiretaps Ronnie to gather information about his boss, Vernon steps in to help Debbie with wedding planning, and Walt and Leia chase a new crop circle.
08/15/2017
Still the KingS2 • E12Vernon's Single
As the wedding draws near, Debbie begins having seconds thoughts, Mo repurposes Vernon's love song for another client, and Ronnie goes undercover to reveal the truth about Coy.
08/22/2017