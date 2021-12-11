The Last Cowboy
The Cactus Classic
Season 3 E 2 • 11/25/2022
The riders arrive at Arizona's Cactus Reigning Classic, a make-or-break competition that decides who gets into the Run for a Million, and the high tension puts cool demeanors in jeopardy.
More
Watching
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
The Last CowboyS2 • E1Cactus Classic
The stakes are high for the top riders and their families as they head to Scottsdale, Arizona, for The Cactus Classic and a chance to qualify for this year's Run for a Million.
11/12/2021
Full Ep
40:26
Sign in to Watch
The Last CowboyS2 • E2Horse Power
Cade prepares to compete against one or both of his parents in the Run for a Million, Abby is disappointed to miss the qualifiers, and Andreas Maschke shows off his custom saddles.
11/19/2021
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
The Last CowboyS2 • E3The Next Generation
Andrea, Matt and Craig prepare for the Run for a Million and train their kids for the non-pro championships in hopes of continuing their family legacies.
11/26/2021
Full Ep
40:26
Sign in to Watch
The Last CowboyS2 • E4The Right Horse
As the riders choose which of their horses to bring to the Run for a Million, Brian's decision becomes personal and Cade worries that he doesn't have a reliable ride.
12/03/2021
Full Ep
40:25
Sign in to Watch
The Last CowboyS2 • E5The Derby
As the competition heats up at the NRHA Derby, Cade and Tom face disappointing shows, Abby sets her sights on the qualifier, and the riders consider their horses for the Run for a Million.
12/10/2021
Full Ep
53:45
Sign in to Watch
The Last CowboyS2 • E6The Run for a Million
At the Run for a Million in Las Vegas, the riders draw to determine show order, a horse's health is in question, and one competitor rides off with the biggest purse in horse reining.
12/17/2021
Full Ep
40:28
The Last CowboyS3 • E1The Shootout
Six riders qualify for the Run for a Million after showing at the Shootout, while the others bank on their best horses for a shot at the Cactus Classic's 10 remaining spots.
11/18/2022
You may also like1 Video