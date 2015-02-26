Party Down South

Bye Bye, Biloxi

Season 3 E 11 • 05/07/2015

Mattie competes in a bikini contest at Mudfest, Hott Dogg has an encounter with Martha, and everyone tries to tie up loose ends on the last day of vacation.

Party Down South
S3 • E1
Back in the Saddle

The Louisianimals take their no-holds-barred, hard-partying lifestyle to Mississippi, where they're joined by a new roommate after no one can get in touch with Lil Bit.
02/26/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E2
Battle of the Buns

Hott Dogg is getting all the attention (and the other girls are jealous), and Daddy tries asking out every girl in the house.
03/05/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E3
29 Going on Thirsty

The gang gets drunk and trashes a restaurant to celebrate Lyle's birthday, the Louisianimals start their new jobs, and Hott Dogg proves that she can party.
03/12/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E4
Spilling, Spelling and Spaghetti

Hott Dogg tries to fix her problems with the girls by making dinner, and Daddy can't hear Lil Bit's name without getting emotional, which sets Tiffany off.
03/19/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E5
Gettin' On and Goin' Off

Daddy has many apologies to make after a drunken outburst, Hott Dogg joins Tiffany and Lauren for a girls' day, and Murray pulls a prank while everyone is out of the house.
03/26/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E6
Between a Hott Dogg and a Hard Place

Walt hopes to get lucky with one of Lauren's friends, Hott Dogg worries that Daddy will never get over Lil Bit, and Mattie is insulted after Murray pays her bar tab.
04/02/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E7
Some Type O'Way

Everyone meets Mattie's angry alter ego Martha, and the boys try to take Daddy out for a guys' night to get his mind off Hott Dogg, which completely backfires.
04/09/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E8
Mixed Drinks and Mixed Signals

Daddy and Hott Dogg can't seem to get back to normal after she sees that he's not ready for anything serious, and the gang heads down to Louisiana to see their parents.
04/16/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E9
The Big Uneasy

The Louisianimals travel to New Orleans where Mattie ends her dry spell, but the same can't be said for Daddy and Hott Dogg.
04/23/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E10
Down This Road Before

Daddy and Hott Dogg try to sort out their relationship on their own, but Tiffany keeps butting in because she's worried that it's just another Lil Bit situation.
04/30/2015
Party Down South
05/07/2015
Party Down South
S3 • E12
After Show - Back in the Saddle

Christine Lakin sits down with Daddy, Tiffany and Walt to talk about reuniting for season three, view never-before-seen clips and chat with a special guest.
05/07/2015
Party Down South
S4 • E1
I'll Show You Crazy!

The roommates gear up to cut loose in the Sunshine State, but things quickly go south when tensions explode between Hannah and Tiffany.
08/20/2015
Party Down South
S4 • E2
Blood, Sweat and Beers

Tiffany and Hannah make amends after their altercation, Lyle struggles with a broken heart, and Murray takes a trip to the hospital.
08/27/2015
Party Down South
S4 • E3
Miss Martha's Wild Ride

Mattie's anger sends the roommates on a white-knuckle taxi ride, Lauren reevaluates her relationship with Destin, and Murray and Walt launch an all-out prank war.
09/03/2015
Party Down South
S4 • E4
It's Not a Dream, It's a Vision

The roommates prepare for their first day of work, Daddy confronts Hannah for sabotaging his chances with women at the bar, and Lyle considers his future with Santana.
09/10/2015
Party Down South
S4 • E5
Sagin' Cajuns

After Martha comes out to ruin everyone's night, Mattie calls a house meeting to apologize, which prompts the roommates to air their grievances with each other.
09/17/2015
Party Down South
S4 • E6
Party Down, South Beach

After Tiffany and Lauren's boyfriends come for a short visit, the roommates decide to take a road trip to Miami.
09/24/2015
Party Down South
S4 • E7
Gone Girl

Things go south in Miami when Murray gets heated in the club, the roommates spring into action when Mattie goes missing, and Lyle takes his relationship to the next level.
10/01/2015
Party Down South
S4 • E8
The Bou to My Dreaux

When Santana arrives at the house, the roommates come together to help Lyle pull off an unforgettable marriage proposal.
10/15/2015
Party Down South
S4 • E9
Happy Birthday, Martha!

As Lyle and Santana celebrate their engagement, the roommates plan a birthday surprise for Mattie's birthday, and Tiffany hears a rumor about Hannah's boyfriend.
10/22/2015