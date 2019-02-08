Racing Wives

Ride or Bride

Season 1 E 7 • 09/13/2019

Hostilities are renewed when Whitney and Mariel snub Ashley's invite to Kurt's birthday party, and Samantha helps Amber prepare for her big race at Hickory Motor Speedway.

43:23

Racing Wives
S1 • E1
Ladies, Start Your Engines

Samantha Busch hits the catwalk and Amber Balcaen raises eyebrows as the women attend a charity event.
08/02/2019
40:30
Racing Wives
S1 • E2
Winner, Winner, Wives' Dinner

Amber puts her relationship with Samantha in jeopardy, and Mariel feels less than welcome at Ashley's dinner party.
08/09/2019
40:28

Racing Wives
S1 • E3
Poc-Oh-No

Whiney is torn between her friendships with the wives and Mariel, Amber struggles with her long-distance relationship, and Samantha and Kyle discuss baby number two.
08/16/2019
40:29
Racing Wives
S1 • E4
Best Frenemies Forever

Whitney and Mariel's feud escalates, while Samantha surprises a couple on behalf of her foundation.
08/23/2019
40:28
Racing Wives
S1 • E5
Pump The Brakes

Whitney and Mariel reconcile their friendship, Mariel finds a wedding venue, Samantha worries about her reproductive health, and Amber pushes forward with her racing career.
08/30/2019
40:06
Racing Wives
S1 • E6
Nervous Wreck

The ladies head to Daytona for one of the most dangerous races of the season, and Amber struggles to land a sponsor.
09/06/2019
40:29
Racing Wives
Racing Wives
S1 • E8
Race to the Finish

Kyle helps Amber improve her lap time on the track, signaling to Samantha that she's ready for the big leagues, and Whitney tries to apologize for missing Kurt's birthday.
09/20/2019
01:35

Racing WivesS1 E8
The Finish Line - Episode 8 Recap: Final Lap

Samantha and Ashley revisit the fallout over Mariel and Whitney's no-show at Kurt's birthday party, and Mariel and Whitney defend their absence.
09/21/2019