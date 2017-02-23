Sun Records

Who They Were Meant To Be

Season 1 E 6 • 03/30/2017

Elvis goes on tour with Sam and Marion to promote his new record, Colonel Parker pays a heavy price for his gambling habit, and Jerry Lee's wandering eye upsets his new wife.

Sun Records
S1 • E1
706 Union

Sam Phillips opens a recording studio in Memphis, Tenn, while young Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash grapple with their relationships at home.
02/23/2017
45:32
Sun Records
S1 • E2
Outta The Groove

Johnny ships off to basic training, cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart try the piano, Sam records B.B. King and hides an affair, and Elvis faces backlash for going to a Black church.
03/02/2017
44:32
Sun Records
S1 • E3
Record Man Blues

Sam's record business struggles after he fails to record a follow-up hit with Ike Turner's band, and manager Colonel Tom Parker's shady business schemes are exposed.
03/09/2017
45:31
Sun Records
S1 • E4
Never Better

Sam considers a radical procedure to curb his anxiety and addictions, Elvis tries to salvage his relationship with Trixie, and Jerry Lee and Jimmy compete for the same girl.
03/16/2017
44:31
Sun Records
S1 • E5
Rising Sun

Sam finds another hit, Elvis records his first song, Johnny takes the next step with his girlfriend, and Becky's reveal prevents Sam and Marion from going public with their relationship.
03/23/2017
44:32
Sun Records
S1 • E7
No Favors Here

Married life continues to dissatisfy unfaithful Jerry Lee and dad-to-be Sam, Johnny reunites with Vivian, and Elvis's live shows reveal that his star power attracts devoted female fans.
04/06/2017
44:02
Sun Records
S1 • E8
Finishing School

Facing financial pressure, Sam considers selling Elvis's contract, Johnny performs live with a new band, Jerry Lee's married life takes a wild turn, and Carl Perkins shows up at Sun Records.
04/13/2017