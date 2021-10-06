CMT Campfire Sessions
Kane Brown
Season 1 E 2 • 06/10/2021
Kane Brown and the members of Restless Road kick back with "Lose It," "Take Me Home," a moment of inspired improvisation, a soulful rendition of Kane's "Worship You" and more.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E1Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall cozy up beneath the stars to perform "Two-Step Down to Texas," "Tin Man," "I Don't Like It" and more from their album "The Marfa Tapes."
06/10/2021
Full Ep
22:15
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E2Kane Brown
Kane Brown and the members of Restless Road kick back with "Lose It," "Take Me Home," a moment of inspired improvisation, a soulful rendition of Kane's "Worship You" and more.
06/10/2021
Full Ep
22:28
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E3Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne gather around the campfire to perform bluegrass versions of their tunes "I'm Not for Everyone," "Hatin' Somebody," "Dead Man's Curve" and more from their album "Skeletons."
06/17/2021
Full Ep
23:31
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E4Lady A
Lady A gets cozy around the campfire to perform acoustic versions of their hits "Need You Now," "Like a Lady," "Let It Be Love" and more.
06/24/2021
Full Ep
37:28
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E5Covers
Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood and more perform acoustic renditions of classic songs including "On the Road Again," "Dreams" and "When Will I Be Loved."
07/01/2021
Full Ep
22:32
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E6Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini tells stories about her songwriting process and joins her band to perform "Peter Pan," "hole in the bottle," "homecoming queen?" and "half of my hometown."
07/08/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E7Keb' Mo'
Keb' Mo' and his band perform "I Don't Know," "Oklahoma," "Old Me Better" and "Sunny and Warm" while musing about married life and growing older.
07/15/2021
Full Ep
22:44
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E8Trisha Yearwood
Trisha Yearwood and her band perform acoustic versions of "Find a Way," "She's in Love with the Boy" and "Walkaway Joe," and she shares the spotlight with Mitch Rossell on "Ran into You."
07/22/2021
Full Ep
40:01
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E9Little Big Town
The members of Little Big Town gather around to share memories and play songs from their catalog including "Pontoon," "Throw Your Love Away" and "Girl Crush."
04/12/2022
Full Ep
40:54
CMT Campfire SessionsS2 • E1Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean and his band jam together under the stars while playing "Tattoos on This Town," "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," and more, and take turns telling songwriting stories.
07/15/2022
Full Ep
39:24
Sign in to Watch
CMT Campfire SessionsS2 • E2Brandy Clark
Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark camps out under the stars for a night of storytelling and songs, including "Who You Thought I Was," "Mama's Broken Heart," and "Love Can Go to Hell."
07/22/2022