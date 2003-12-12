CMT Crossroads
Kelly Clarkson & Reba
Season 1 E 2 • 06/24/2007
Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire chat about their Southern roots and influences in between performances of their songs "Since U Been Gone," "Does He Love You," "Fancy" and more.
CMT CrossroadsS1 • E3Pat Benatar & Martina McBride
Rocker Pat Benatar and country singer Martina McBride discuss their storied music careers and perform each other's hit songs, including "Heartbreaker," "Independence Day" and "We Belong."
12/12/2003
CMT CrossroadsS1 • E1Jimmy Buffett & Zac Brown Band
Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown Band's frontman chat about small-town childhoods and their shared commitment to authenticity as they perform "Chicken Fried," "Margaritaville" and other hits.
03/19/2010
CMT CrossroadsS1 • E50Katy Perry & Kacey Musgraves
Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves reflect on their music and team up for unique renditions of their hit songs, including "Teenage Dream," "Merry Go 'Round," "Firework" and "Follow Your Arrow."
06/13/2014
CMT CrossroadsS1 • E56Jason Derulo & Luke Bryan
Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan set the Nashville stage on fire, rocking out to electrifying duets of their biggest hits, including "Trumpets" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)."
05/21/2016
CMT CrossroadsS18 • E71Brooks & Dunn and Friends
Luke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Brandon Lancaster join the legendary Brooks & Dunn for a memorable concert event in downtown Nashville, TN.
06/28/2019
CMT CrossroadsS18 • E72Sheryl Crow & Friends
Performing songs off her album "Threads," Sheryl Crow duets with an unbelievable lineup, including Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris and more.
09/27/2019
CMT CrossroadsS18 • E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young
Pop star Gavin DeGraw and country singer Chris Young share their personal stories and perform each other's hits live together, including "Not Over You" and "I'm Comin' Over."
12/13/2019
CMT CrossroadsE73Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini
Pop star Halsey and country singer Kelsea Ballerini share their personal stories and perform each other's hit songs onstage, including "homecoming queen?" and "Graveyard."
03/25/2020
CMT CrossroadsS20 • E1Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price
Acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff and Grammy-nominated country singer Margo Price share personal stories and perform each other's hits, including "Twinkle Twinkle" and "Hey Mama."
03/26/2021
CMT CrossroadsS20 • E2Nelly & Friends
Hip-hop star Nelly shares stories from his career and collaborates with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on hit songs like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar."
09/01/2021