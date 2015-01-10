Party Down South
True Lies
Season 5 E 6 • 03/03/2016
A Savannah ghost tour lays the foundation for a new prank, a revealing text from Santana helps Lyle make up his mind, and Mattie drops a bombshell on the household.
Party Down SouthS4 • E7Gone Girl
Things go south in Miami when Murray gets heated in the club, the roommates spring into action when Mattie goes missing, and Lyle takes his relationship to the next level.
10/01/2015
40:35
Party Down SouthS4 • E8The Bou to My Dreaux
When Santana arrives at the house, the roommates come together to help Lyle pull off an unforgettable marriage proposal.
10/15/2015
40:35
Party Down SouthS4 • E9Happy Birthday, Martha!
As Lyle and Santana celebrate their engagement, the roommates plan a birthday surprise for Mattie's birthday, and Tiffany hears a rumor about Hannah's boyfriend.
10/22/2015
40:04
Party Down SouthS4 • E10We Got It Goatin'
Hannah struggles to accept the truth about Cody, the guys plan a special outing for the women, and the gang reflects on their time together in St. Pete.
10/29/2015
40:05
Party Down SouthS4 • E11The After Party
The cast gets together to rehash their latest vacation in St. Petersburg, Florida… the good, the bad, and the hurricanes.
10/29/2015
41:40
Party Down SouthS5 • E1Taxicab Confessions
The gang brings their partying ways to Savannah, GA, where a funnel-befuddled Daddy gets pranked, Martha is evoked, and Tiffany debates giving Lyle the dirt on Santana.
01/28/2016
42:10
Party Down SouthS5 • E2Lyle’s Achy-Breaky Heart
Lyle defends Santana to Lauren and Tiffany, Walt woos with a song, Daddy can't keep his blondes straight, and the group is shocked by the sudden departure of one of their own.
02/04/2016
42:10
Party Down SouthS5 • E3She Devil Went Down to Georgia
While the house is divided on Santana's fidelity, they all agree to allow her to visit, which leads to an epic, alcohol-fueled showdown when more information comes to light.
02/11/2016
42:09
Party Down SouthS5 • E4Southern Discomfort
Daddy sustains a bar-related injury, Mattie decides it's about time she found a man, and Murray, Walt and Daddy get to pranking after the women and Boudreaux go to dinner.
02/18/2016
42:10
Party Down SouthS5 • E5Cowboys and Ninjas
Daddy has some advice for Mattie's beau, Hannah's boyfriend arrives at the house with a special guest, and Lyle makes a drastic decision about his relationship with Santana.
02/25/2016
42:10
Party Down SouthS5 • E7Wild Lyle Down
The crew heads to South Carolina to see a NASCAR race close up, thanks to Daddy's connections, but once back home, troubling news concerning Santana puts Lyle into a tailspin.
03/10/2016
42:10
Party Down SouthS5 • E8Watermelon, Meet Lartha
When Lauren "gets it going" one night, the house is introduced to Lartha, while Mattie has words with Santana, and Murray's friend Chi Chi helps Tiffany forget about Bubba.
03/17/2016
42:10
Party Down SouthS5 • E9Single on a Segway
The men battle the women in a high-stakes Segway relay race, Murray gets lucky, and when Lyle's promise ring comes off, Mattie wonders if the time is right to make a move.
03/24/2016
42:10
Party Down SouthS5 • E10Foul-Weather Friend
The men look for payback as they challenge the women to a paintball battle, Bubba surprises Tiffany with a visit, and Lyle and Mattie take turns partying out of control.
03/31/2016
41:40
Party Down SouthS5 • E11Last Call
Lauren discovers how to neutralize Martha, Lyle fields one last call from Santana, and Walt suggests creating a time capsule to commemorate the gang's last vacation together.
04/07/2016