Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Famous Uniform
Season 6 E 4 • 11/11/2011
Two weeks into training camp, the dancers are tasked with mastering the world famous DCC kick line and jump split as Kelli and Judy prepare to make their first cuts.
S5 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
The rookie candidates go up against returning veterans in a series of dance combinations, panel interviews and solo performances before the final training camp invitees are announced.
10/22/2010
S5 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
A few rookies struggle as training camp gets underway, and the candidates get the opportunity to meet their idols and mentors.
10/29/2010
S5 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
The pressure is on in the second week of training camp, the candidates try on their uniforms for the first time, and Kelli and Judy prepare to make the first cuts.
11/05/2010
S5 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
It's DCC makeover day for the rookies, three candidates get called into Kelli's office for face-to-face meetings, and more training camp cuts are looming.
11/12/2010
S5 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
During a photo shoot for rookies and veterans, no one is safe from being scrutinized, and eight dancers get called into the office.
11/19/2010
S5 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 7
Fear, nerves, and heartbreak set in after field rehearsals when Kelli announces which candidates she wants to see in her office.
11/26/2010
S5 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 8
With the 2010-2011 squad finally set, the DCC take to the turf of Cowboys Stadium for their first field performance in front of 85,000 ecstatic fans.
12/10/2010
S6 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamAuditions Begin
Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is once again the venue for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders auditions.
10/20/2011
S6 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamOn the Field
Tensions run high for the 69 new hopefuls as 18 returning DCC veterans join the competition by way of coveted invitations to training camp.
10/27/2011
S6 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTraining Camp
The stress the newly selected training camp candidates are under is evident as they struggle to rearrange their schedules and secure new living arrangements in Dallas.
11/04/2011
11/11/2011
S6 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamMakeovers
On makeover day, the rookie candidates are given a new look with hair and makeup to transform them in the DCC mold.
11/18/2011
S6 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamCameo Photos
Rehearsal starts with a big bang when DCC Technical Director Kitty Carter makes a surprise visit to Valley Ranch.
11/25/2011
S6 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamField Rehearsal
It's a tense time for all as the candidates prepare for the first and only field rehearsal on the Cowboys' stadium.
12/02/2011
S7 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 1
Six hundred hopefuls from all around the country face the judges in a grueling series of auditions to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for the 2012 season.
09/07/2012
S7 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
The stakes get higher as the new candidates uproot their lives to begin training in Dallas, and one woman's past threatens to destroy her future as a cheerleader.
09/14/2012
S7 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
As the second week of training begins, strenuous rehearsal routines lead to injuries, the candidates receive some Olympic-level training and Kelli and Judy delegate group leaders.
09/21/2012
S7 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
The women receive DCC-approved makeovers before rehearsing their routines, and Kelli and Judy get to know some of the out-of-state candidates a little better.
09/28/2012
S7 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
DCC Technical Director Kitty Carter runs an intense rehearsal while Kelli is out sick, the remaining candidates enjoy a photoshoot, and the groups bond over a bowling night with the veterans.
10/05/2012
S7 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
Another week of training camp kicks off with a rehearsal on the field at the Cowboys' home stadium, and the women start to feel the pressure as Kelli and Judy narrow down their final cuts.
10/12/2012
