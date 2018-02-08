Bachelorette Weekend
The Final Bach
Season 1 E 10 • 10/07/2018
While preparing for the final party of the season, Liz's resignation means more work for everyone else, Robbie tries to secure an investor, and Nicole sticks up for Liz.
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E1Last Bash in Nash!
The six employees of Nashville's Bach Weekend company have their work cut out for them -- as ever -- for Pepper's paintballing, 80s-themed bash, and overbearing bridesmaid Kathy is no help.
08/02/2018
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E2Double Trouble
The stakes are higher than ever for Pamela and Alan's dual bachelor/bachelorette party, thanks to her influential social media presence and his request for help in choosing his best man.
08/09/2018
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E3United States of Baches
The staff pulls out all the stops for a patriotic party, Robbie confides in JJ that the company is in debt, and Liz and Rosa ignite a prank war.
08/16/2018
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E4From Broadway to Broadway
Lack of communication leads to a waste of time and money and Robbie breaks out the “Fun Bus” when a limo scheduling mishap derails plans for a party of Broadway performers.
08/23/2018
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E5Last-Minute Bash
A client cancellation leaves the team scrambling to arrange a last-second event for Emily, complete with Botox and a "Butler in the Buff," and Robbie challenges everyone to a juice cleanse.
08/31/2018
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E6Nama-Stay in Nashville
California yogis arrive for an adventure-filled weekend, a mistake by Rosa pushes Rachal over the edge, and the Bach Weekend crew tries to lift Rachal's spirits.
09/07/2018
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E7Happy Birthday Baches
Birthday diva Liz forces the office to go all out, Rachal makes a painful decision, and Robbie pursues a new investor as the company plans a multiparty ultimate weekend.
09/15/2018
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E8Boys, Boys, Boys!
Liz fears for her job after she overhears Robbie talking to an investor, and the crew plans a competitive bachelor party for a former magician and his groomsmen.
09/22/2018
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E9What's Up with Liz?
Robbie knows something is going on as Liz secretly searches for a new job, the team hosts a bachelorette party from California, and Nicole has a secret admirer.
09/29/2018