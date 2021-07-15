CMT Campfire Sessions
Covers (2022)
Season 2 E 8 • 09/09/2022
Brett Eldredge breaks hearts with "I Can't Make You Love Me," Old Crow Medicine Show honors Bob Dylan Jason Aldean croons "Heaven," and more country stars perform their favorite covers.
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E7Keb' Mo'
Keb' Mo' and his band perform "I Don't Know," "Oklahoma," "Old Me Better" and "Sunny and Warm" while musing about married life and growing older.
07/15/2021
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E8Trisha Yearwood
Trisha Yearwood and her band perform acoustic versions of "Find a Way," "She's in Love with the Boy" and "Walkaway Joe," and she shares the spotlight with Mitch Rossell on "Ran into You."
07/22/2021
CMT Campfire SessionsS1 • E9Little Big Town
The members of Little Big Town gather around to share memories and play songs from their catalog including "Pontoon," "Throw Your Love Away" and "Girl Crush."
04/12/2022
CMT Campfire SessionsS2 • E1Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean and his band jam together under the stars while playing "Tattoos on This Town," "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," and more, and take turns telling songwriting stories.
07/15/2022
CMT Campfire SessionsS2 • E2Brandy Clark
Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark camps out under the stars for a night of storytelling and songs, including "Who You Thought I Was," "Mama's Broken Heart," and "Love Can Go to Hell."
07/22/2022
CMT Campfire SessionsS2 • E3Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence
Fresh off a co-headlining tour, buddies Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence sing their signature songs like "Sticks and Stones" and "What's It to You," and back each other up as bandmates.
07/29/2022
CMT Campfire SessionsS2 • E4Old Dominion
Old Dominion gets together with Matt Jenkins and Josh Osborne on the front porch to play acoustic versions of their songs "Make It Sweet," "I Was on a Boat That Day," "Hotel Key" and more.
08/05/2022
CMT Campfire SessionsS2 • E5Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge and friends hit CMT's ultimate backyard bonfire to perform twangy tunes like "Gabrielle" and "Beat of the Music," swap stories under the string lights, and goof off together.
08/12/2022
CMT Campfire SessionsS2 • E6Old Crow Medicine Show
Old Crow Medicine Show feels right at home with their acoustic instruments playing their favorite tunes, including "Paint This Town," "Wagon Wheel," "Gloryland," Take 'Em Away" and more.
08/19/2022
CMT Campfire SessionsS2 • E7Jon Pardi
Country star Jon Pardi gathers his band for a night of acoustic music and stories behind the lyrics of his songs, including "Fill 'Er Up," "Dirt on My Boots," "Last Night Lonely" and more.
08/26/2022