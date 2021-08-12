A Tennessee Kind of Christmas

E 1 • 12/08/2021

Celebrate the season as Billy Ray Cyrus, Pam Tillis, Amy Grant, Wynonna, Sara Evans and more country artists gather to perform holiday songs and share cherished memories.

More

Watching

Full Ep
39:53
Sign in to Watch

A Tennessee Kind of Christmas
A Tennessee Kind of Christmas

Celebrate the season as Billy Ray Cyrus, Pam Tillis, Amy Grant, Wynonna, Sara Evans and more country artists gather to perform holiday songs and share cherished memories.
12/08/2021
You may also like1 Video
Trailer
00:15

CMT StorytellersS1
Darius Rucker Shines on the CMT Storytellers Stage

Listen to one of country's most distinctive voices sing his heart out on CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker, premiering Wednesday, August 31 at 10/9c.
08/19/2022