Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Take What’s Yours
Season 4 E 6 • 12/18/2016
With $10,000 up for grabs, eight badass women go head to head in Rip Off, Stoned, and Pole Dancer to decide who takes on Steve Austin’s Skullbuster.
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E14Strapped
Eight female athletes arrive at the ranch to go head-to-head in The Summit, Water Logged and Strapped. But only one will get to take on the Skullbuster for a shot at $10,000.
04/17/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E15Guns n Hoses
Steve invites eight first responders to battle it out in Trench Warfare, High & Dry and Hard Labor. Only one will come out on top and take on the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
04/24/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E16Labor Pain
Eight ferocious female athletes arrive at the ranch to do battle in Trench Warfare, High & Dry and Hard Labor. But only one will take on Steve’s Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
04/24/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E17Shell Shocked
Eight male athletes arrive at the ranch to fight it out in Rip Off, Shock Wave and Dead Weight. Which one will outlast the rest and go on to face the Skullbuster for a shot at $10,000?
05/01/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E18Finish Strong
Steve brings in his final eight female athletes to compete in Rip Off, Loaded and Pile Up. But only one is going to take on the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
05/01/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E1Toughest Place in America
Steve Austin begins season four with eight hardcore athletes going head to head in three rounds of grueling competition. The winner will have to beat the returning champion’s benchmark time in order to walk away with $10,000.
11/13/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E2The Girls Are Back In Town
Steve Austin invites eight elite level women to compete on his ranch. But only one will get a shot at the new Skullbuster and chance to beat returning champion Cassidy’s benchmark time and earn the $10,000 prize.
11/20/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E3Last Man Smilin’
Steve Austin puts eight heavyweights through three rounds of competition in Drag Race, Trucked Up, and The Crate. One competitor will take on the Skullbuster for a chance at $10,000, but only if he can beat the benchmark time.
11/27/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E4Down & Dirty
Steve Austin invites eight female athletes to his ranch to go head-to-head in Drag Race, Trucked Up, and The Crate. Only one will stand tall in the end and take on Steve’s Skullbuster for a chance at $10,000.
12/04/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E5Broken Records
Eight accomplished athletes will battle it out in Rip Off, Stoned, and Pole Dancer to determine who takes on Steve Austin’s Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
12/11/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E7The Hunter and the Hunted
Eight fine-tuned athletes arrive at Steve Austin’s ranch to compete in Snatch, High & Dry, and Rock Climb. One will emerge and earn a shot at Steve’s Skullbuster and $10,000.
01/08/2017
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E8Leave With Your Head Held High
Steve Austin challenges eight new female athletes with Snatch, High & Dry, and Rock Climb. In the end, one competitor will reign supreme and earn the right to take on Steve’s Skullbuster for a shot at $10,000.
01/15/2017
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E9Best of The Best
Eight of the toughest bracket champions to have ever competed on the ranch return for another chance at victory. Two competitors will take on the Skullbuster, with the fastest time winning $25,000.
01/22/2017
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E10Redemption, Revenge, Regret
In the season finale, eight of the greatest female bracket champions to have ever competed on the ranch return for another shot at glory. Two competitors will take on the Skullbuster, with the fastest time winning $25,000.
01/29/2017
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E1Set the Tone
Steve kicks off season five with eight bad ass men looking to be the one to take on the new Skullbuster obstacle course for a chance at $10,000.
09/26/2017
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E2The Women Bring It
Steve Austin is bringing out eight of the fiercest women to ever step foot on the ranch to battle through The Drain, Death Grip and The Octagon. The last woman standing will earn the right to take on Steve’s new Skullbuster and a chance at $10,000.
10/03/2017
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E3If I Brought it Back, I Made it Harder
Things are heating up on the ranch as Steve Austin brings out eight more elite athletes to go head to head in Rip Off 2.0, Hoisted and Tire Change.
10/10/2017
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E4Give a Girl a Chance
Steve Austin invites eight tough-as-nails women to the ranch to take on Rip Off 2.0, Hoisted and Tire Change. At the end of the day only one will be left standing.
10/17/2017
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E5Snooze You Lose
Eight new bad asses descend on Steve Austin’s ranch to battle it out in Trench Warfare, Stress Test and Boulder Press.
10/24/2017