Racing Wives
Winner, Winner, Wives' Dinner
Season 1 E 2 • 08/09/2019
Amber puts her relationship with Samantha in jeopardy, and Mariel feels less than welcome at Ashley's dinner party.
Racing WivesS1 • E3Poc-Oh-No
Whiney is torn between her friendships with the wives and Mariel, Amber struggles with her long-distance relationship, and Samantha and Kyle discuss baby number two.
08/16/2019
Full Ep
40:29
Racing WivesS1 • E4Best Frenemies Forever
Whitney and Mariel's feud escalates, while Samantha surprises a couple on behalf of her foundation.
08/23/2019
40:28
Racing WivesS1 • E5Pump The Brakes
Whitney and Mariel reconcile their friendship, Mariel finds a wedding venue, Samantha worries about her reproductive health, and Amber pushes forward with her racing career.
08/30/2019
40:06
Racing WivesS1 • E6Nervous Wreck
The ladies head to Daytona for one of the most dangerous races of the season, and Amber struggles to land a sponsor.
09/06/2019
40:29
Racing WivesS1 • E7Ride or Bride
Hostilities are renewed when Whitney and Mariel snub Ashley's invite to Kurt's birthday party, and Samantha helps Amber prepare for her big race at Hickory Motor Speedway.
09/13/2019
39:58
Racing WivesS1 • E8Race to the Finish
Kyle helps Amber improve her lap time on the track, signaling to Samantha that she's ready for the big leagues, and Whitney tries to apologize for missing Kurt's birthday.
09/20/2019