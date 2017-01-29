Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Never Before
Season 5 E 10 • 11/28/2017
Eight intense female athletes come to the ranch to compete in Summit, Death Grip and The Peak. They will do whatever it takes to earn the right to take on Steve Austin's Skullbuster and win $10,000.
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E10Redemption, Revenge, Regret
In the season finale, eight of the greatest female bracket champions to have ever competed on the ranch return for another shot at glory. Two competitors will take on the Skullbuster, with the fastest time winning $25,000.
01/29/2017
39:30
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E1Set the Tone
Steve kicks off season five with eight bad ass men looking to be the one to take on the new Skullbuster obstacle course for a chance at $10,000.
09/26/2017
40:31
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E2The Women Bring It
Steve Austin is bringing out eight of the fiercest women to ever step foot on the ranch to battle through The Drain, Death Grip and The Octagon. The last woman standing will earn the right to take on Steve’s new Skullbuster and a chance at $10,000.
10/03/2017
40:30
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E3If I Brought it Back, I Made it Harder
Things are heating up on the ranch as Steve Austin brings out eight more elite athletes to go head to head in Rip Off 2.0, Hoisted and Tire Change.
10/10/2017
40:31
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E4Give a Girl a Chance
Steve Austin invites eight tough-as-nails women to the ranch to take on Rip Off 2.0, Hoisted and Tire Change. At the end of the day only one will be left standing.
10/17/2017
40:30
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E5Snooze You Lose
Eight new bad asses descend on Steve Austin’s ranch to battle it out in Trench Warfare, Stress Test and Boulder Press.
10/24/2017
40:30
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E6How Hungry Are You
Eight elite female athletes have accepted Steve Austin's invitation to take on Trench Warfare 2.0, Stress Test and Boulder Press.
10/31/2017
40:30
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E7Red, White and Boom
Steve Austin has rounded up eight of the best military athletes in the country to battle it out on the ranch in Drag Race, The Wake and Pile Drive.
11/07/2017
40:31
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E8Throne Down
Steve Austin continues to bring the best athletes in the world to his ranch as eight elite women lay it on the line in Drag Race, The Wake and Pile Drive.
11/14/2017
40:30
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E9Heavy Impact
The big boys take their turn on Steve Austin's ranch to battle it out in Summit, Death Grip and The Peak. It will all come down to the pit, with only one man left standing to take his shot at the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
11/21/2017
40:30
40:31
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E11Payback is A Bitch!
Steve Austin invites back former bracket champions and competitors they took out along the way who are back for revenge. But it won't be easy as they have to fight through Trench Warfare and Chain Gang.
12/05/2017
40:31
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS5 • E12Second Place is a Piece of S…!
Steve Austin welcomes back eight of the toughest runners up to ever compete on the ranch for a second shot at glory. They’ll battle it out in The Drain and The Octagon before two of them get a chance at the Skullbuster and $25,000.
12/12/2017