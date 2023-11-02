Hot 20 Countdown
Next Women of Country Class of 2023 and Shania Twain
Season 2023 E 6 • 02/11/2023
Cody Alan and Rissi Palmer induct the 2023 Next Women of Country class, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde react to their win at the 2023 Grammys, and Shania Twain talks about self-confidence.
Hot 20 CountdownS2023 • E6Next Women of Country Class of 2023 and Shania Twain
02/11/2023
