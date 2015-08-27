Party Down South

Taxicab Confessions

Season 5 E 1 • 01/28/2016

The gang brings their partying ways to Savannah, GA, where a funnel-befuddled Daddy gets pranked, Martha is evoked, and Tiffany debates giving Lyle the dirt on Santana.

Full Ep
40:31
Party Down South
S4 • E2
Blood, Sweat and Beers

Tiffany and Hannah make amends after their altercation, Lyle struggles with a broken heart, and Murray takes a trip to the hospital.
08/27/2015
Full Ep
40:31
Party Down South
S4 • E3
Miss Martha's Wild Ride

Mattie's anger sends the roommates on a white-knuckle taxi ride, Lauren reevaluates her relationship with Destin, and Murray and Walt launch an all-out prank war.
09/03/2015
Full Ep
40:31
Party Down South
S4 • E4
It's Not a Dream, It's a Vision

The roommates prepare for their first day of work, Daddy confronts Hannah for sabotaging his chances with women at the bar, and Lyle considers his future with Santana.
09/10/2015
Full Ep
40:31
Party Down South
S4 • E5
Sagin' Cajuns

After Martha comes out to ruin everyone's night, Mattie calls a house meeting to apologize, which prompts the roommates to air their grievances with each other.
09/17/2015
Full Ep
40:31
Party Down South
S4 • E6
Party Down, South Beach

After Tiffany and Lauren's boyfriends come for a short visit, the roommates decide to take a road trip to Miami.
09/24/2015
Full Ep
40:34
Party Down South
S4 • E7
Gone Girl

Things go south in Miami when Murray gets heated in the club, the roommates spring into action when Mattie goes missing, and Lyle takes his relationship to the next level.
10/01/2015
Full Ep
40:35
Party Down South
S4 • E8
The Bou to My Dreaux

When Santana arrives at the house, the roommates come together to help Lyle pull off an unforgettable marriage proposal.
10/15/2015
Full Ep
40:35
Party Down South
S4 • E9
Happy Birthday, Martha!

As Lyle and Santana celebrate their engagement, the roommates plan a birthday surprise for Mattie's birthday, and Tiffany hears a rumor about Hannah's boyfriend.
10/22/2015
Full Ep
40:04
Party Down South
S4 • E10
We Got It Goatin'

Hannah struggles to accept the truth about Cody, the guys plan a special outing for the women, and the gang reflects on their time together in St. Pete.
10/29/2015
Full Ep
40:05
Party Down South
S4 • E11
The After Party

The cast gets together to rehash their latest vacation in St. Petersburg, Florida… the good, the bad, and the hurricanes.
10/29/2015
Full Ep
41:40
Full Ep
42:10
Party Down South
S5 • E2
Lyle’s Achy-Breaky Heart

Lyle defends Santana to Lauren and Tiffany, Walt woos with a song, Daddy can't keep his blondes straight, and the group is shocked by the sudden departure of one of their own.
02/04/2016
Full Ep
42:10
Party Down South
S5 • E3
She Devil Went Down to Georgia

While the house is divided on Santana's fidelity, they all agree to allow her to visit, which leads to an epic, alcohol-fueled showdown when more information comes to light.
02/11/2016
Full Ep
42:09
Party Down South
S5 • E4
Southern Discomfort

Daddy sustains a bar-related injury, Mattie decides it's about time she found a man, and Murray, Walt and Daddy get to pranking after the women and Boudreaux go to dinner.
02/18/2016
Full Ep
42:10
Party Down South
S5 • E5
Cowboys and Ninjas

Daddy has some advice for Mattie's beau, Hannah's boyfriend arrives at the house with a special guest, and Lyle makes a drastic decision about his relationship with Santana.
02/25/2016
Full Ep
42:10
Party Down South
S5 • E6
True Lies

A Savannah ghost tour lays the foundation for a new prank, a revealing text from Santana helps Lyle make up his mind, and Mattie drops a bombshell on the household.
03/03/2016
Full Ep
42:10
Party Down South
S5 • E7
Wild Lyle Down

The crew heads to South Carolina to see a NASCAR race close up, thanks to Daddy's connections, but once back home, troubling news concerning Santana puts Lyle into a tailspin.
03/10/2016
Full Ep
42:10
Party Down South
S5 • E8
Watermelon, Meet Lartha

When Lauren "gets it going" one night, the house is introduced to Lartha, while Mattie has words with Santana, and Murray's friend Chi Chi helps Tiffany forget about Bubba.
03/17/2016
Full Ep
42:10
Party Down South
S5 • E9
Single on a Segway

The men battle the women in a high-stakes Segway relay race, Murray gets lucky, and when Lyle's promise ring comes off, Mattie wonders if the time is right to make a move.
03/24/2016
Full Ep
42:10
Party Down South
S5 • E10
Foul-Weather Friend

The men look for payback as they challenge the women to a paintball battle, Bubba surprises Tiffany with a visit, and Lyle and Mattie take turns partying out of control.
03/31/2016
Full Ep
41:40
Party Down South
S5 • E11
Last Call

Lauren discovers how to neutralize Martha, Lyle fields one last call from Santana, and Walt suggests creating a time capsule to commemorate the gang's last vacation together.
04/07/2016