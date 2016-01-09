Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Empty Your Bucket
Season 12 E 4 • 08/24/2017
Forty-four women begin training camp at the new $1 billion Cowboys facility, The Star -- and find out that eight of them will be sent home this summer.
S11 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamComeback Girls
Veterans fight for their jobs as new dancers strive to make training camp but standing in their way are panel Interviews, solos, an exhausting dance combination and tough judges.
09/01/2016
S11 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThese Are the Big Dogs
The candidates' eyes are opened at training as they struggle to learn the dances and face the reality of being on the team, and Melissa meets the rookies and vets for the first time.
09/08/2016
S11 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTime to Push
The candidates undergo a makeover, and Melissa pushes the hopefuls' dance skills to the limit and works to bring out their showmanship as the first cut looms.
09/15/2016
S11 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamBig Surprises
A new choreographer shakes things up, the candidates are fitted for uniforms and walk the Belk fashion runway, and Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves surprises the dancers at rehearsal.
09/22/2016
S11 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamDance Intervention
Melissa makes a house call to help Yuko, Kitty Carter provides clarity, Cameo Day give Kelli and Judy a fresh perspective, and the dancers let it all hang out at Show Group auditions.
09/29/2016
S11 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamRehearsals with the Stars
As training comes to an end, Kellie Pickler comes to a rehearsal to share her experience and motivate the candidates, and Candice Romo helps with a big night of cuts.
10/06/2016
S11 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Finish Line
It's bittersweet as some favorites go home with squad announcement, the team has their first appearance at the Star Ribbon cutting, and dreams come true for the cheerleaders on Game Day.
10/13/2016
S12 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamAuditions Begin
Hundreds of women converge on AT&T Stadium to start the process of trying out for a coveted spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
08/03/2017
S12 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamSemis
With the field narrowed down to 119 candidates, the pressure is on: they must quickly learn a power pom routine and the famous kickline in order to perform them before the judges.
08/10/2017
S12 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamFinals
Veteran members of the squad join the new candidates to be judged on a panel interview, a solo dance performance and their appearance as seen on the big screen.
08/17/2017
S12 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEmpty Your Bucket
Forty-four women begin training camp at the new $1 billion Cowboys facility, The Star -- and find out that eight of them will be sent home this summer.
08/24/2017
S12 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamGetting the Look
The women undergo a fitness test and receive Kelli's legendary hair and makeup transformations to get the classic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader look.
08/31/2017
S12 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamMedia Training
Kelli gives the rookie candidates media training to determine who would best represent the DCC at press events, and NBC news anchor Meredith Land tests their on-camera interview skills.
09/07/2017
S12 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamPersonality Testing
Kelli takes the women on location to see how they interact during a public appearance.
09/14/2017
S12 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamPicture Perfect
Katy Perry's choreographer, Nick Florez, stops by to offer some performance advice, and the cheerleaders wear the DCC uniform for the first time to pose for their cameo photos.
09/21/2017
S12 • E9Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamHit the Field
The squad does an appearance to support pop music star Demi Lovato, and the women must learn the entrance to the famed pregame dance quickly to stay in the running.
09/28/2017
S12 • E10Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Next Step
With two suspended vets, the team must re-block formations for the upcoming Hall of Fame performance, and the rookie candidates try to get their footing during this tough rehearsal.
10/12/2017
S12 • E11Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamHall of Fame Week
23 veterans travel to Canton, Ohio, to perform at Jerry Jones's induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
10/12/2017
S12 • E12Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamDown to the Wire
As training camp winds down, the pressure skyrockets.
10/19/2017
S12 • E13Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Preseason Test
Kelli announces the final squad lineup, and the new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders prepare for their very first football game at AT&T Stadium.
10/26/2017
