Hot 20 Countdown
Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley and HARDY
Season 2023 E 8 • 02/27/2023
HARDY discusses his collaboration with Lainey Wilson "wait in the truck," Dierks Bentley talks about his album "Gravel & Gold," and Reba McEntire gives a tour of her Oklahoma eatery.
More
Watching
Full Ep
1:54:15
Sign in to Watch
Hot 20 CountdownS2023 • E8Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley and HARDY
HARDY discusses his collaboration with Lainey Wilson "wait in the truck," Dierks Bentley talks about his album "Gravel & Gold," and Reba McEntire gives a tour of her Oklahoma eatery.
02/27/2023
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:15
CMT StorytellersS1 Kelsea Ballerini Shares the Stories Behind Her Songs
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about the process of crafting her biggest hits and performs them live on CMT Storytellers, airing Thursday, February 16, at 10/9c.
02/03/2023
Trailer
01:30
1923The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022