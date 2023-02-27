Hot 20 Countdown

Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley and HARDY

Season 2023 E 8 • 02/27/2023

HARDY discusses his collaboration with Lainey Wilson "wait in the truck," Dierks Bentley talks about his album "Gravel & Gold," and Reba McEntire gives a tour of her Oklahoma eatery.

Hot 20 Countdown
S2023 • E7
Shania Twain, Jordan Davis and Brantley Gilbert

Chad Kroeger and Brantley Gilbert discuss their Get Rollin' Tour, Jordan Davis talks "Bluebird Days," and Shania Twain details her scary throat surgery and high-energy comeback album.
02/18/2023
