Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

Cameo Photos

Season 6 E 6 • 11/25/2011

Rehearsal starts with a big bang when DCC Technical Director Kitty Carter makes a surprise visit to Valley Ranch.

S5 • E4
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 4

The pressure is on in the second week of training camp, the candidates try on their uniforms for the first time, and Kelli and Judy prepare to make the first cuts.
11/05/2010
S5 • E5
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 5

It's DCC makeover day for the rookies, three candidates get called into Kelli's office for face-to-face meetings, and more training camp cuts are looming.
11/12/2010
S5 • E6
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 6

During a photo shoot for rookies and veterans, no one is safe from being scrutinized, and eight dancers get called into the office.
11/19/2010
S5 • E7
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 7

Fear, nerves, and heartbreak set in after field rehearsals when Kelli announces which candidates she wants to see in her office.
11/26/2010
S5 • E8
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 8

With the 2010-2011 squad finally set, the DCC take to the turf of Cowboys Stadium for their first field performance in front of 85,000 ecstatic fans.
12/10/2010
S6 • E1
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Auditions Begin

Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is once again the venue for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders auditions.
10/20/2011
S6 • E2
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
On the Field

Tensions run high for the 69 new hopefuls as 18 returning DCC veterans join the competition by way of coveted invitations to training camp.
10/27/2011
S6 • E3
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Training Camp

The stress the newly selected training camp candidates are under is evident as they struggle to rearrange their schedules and secure new living arrangements in Dallas.
11/04/2011
S6 • E4
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Famous Uniform

Two weeks into training camp, the dancers are tasked with mastering the world famous DCC kick line and jump split as Kelli and Judy prepare to make their first cuts.
11/11/2011
S6 • E5
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Makeovers

On makeover day, the rookie candidates are given a new look with hair and makeup to transform them in the DCC mold.
11/18/2011
S6 • E6
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Cameo Photos

Rehearsal starts with a big bang when DCC Technical Director Kitty Carter makes a surprise visit to Valley Ranch.
11/25/2011
S6 • E7
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Field Rehearsal

It's a tense time for all as the candidates prepare for the first and only field rehearsal on the Cowboys' stadium.
12/02/2011
S7 • E1
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 1

Six hundred hopefuls from all around the country face the judges in a grueling series of auditions to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for the 2012 season.
09/07/2012
S7 • E2
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 2

The stakes get higher as the new candidates uproot their lives to begin training in Dallas, and one woman's past threatens to destroy her future as a cheerleader.
09/14/2012
S7 • E3
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 3

As the second week of training begins, strenuous rehearsal routines lead to injuries, the candidates receive some Olympic-level training and Kelli and Judy delegate group leaders.
09/21/2012
S7 • E4
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 4

The women receive DCC-approved makeovers before rehearsing their routines, and Kelli and Judy get to know some of the out-of-state candidates a little better.
09/28/2012
S7 • E5
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 5

DCC Technical Director Kitty Carter runs an intense rehearsal while Kelli is out sick, the remaining candidates enjoy a photoshoot, and the groups bond over a bowling night with the veterans.
10/05/2012
S7 • E6
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 6

Another week of training camp kicks off with a rehearsal on the field at the Cowboys' home stadium, and the women start to feel the pressure as Kelli and Judy narrow down their final cuts.
10/12/2012
S7 • E7
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 7

As training camp comes to an end, Kelli and Judy hold one final field rehearsal before announcing which women will be a part of the final DCC squad.
10/19/2012
S7 • E8
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 8

The squad gears up for their first game day performance, some of the rookies meet with a nutritionist, and the women gear up for photoshoot south of the border.
10/26/2012
S7 • E9
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 9

The cheerleaders head to Mexico for a swimsuit calendar photoshoot, everyone gets their own moment in a fashion show, and Kelli and Judy feel the pressure to select the right images.
11/02/2012
