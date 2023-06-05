Hot 20 Countdown

Stagecoach

Season 2023 E 18 • 05/06/2023

From California's Stagecoach Festival, Breland talks about putting on a benefit concert, Elle King plays musical charades, and Luke Bryan discusses performing and gambling in Las Vegas.

S2023 • E17
Hot 20 Countdown
Parker McCollum, Nate Smith and Kip Moore

Parker McCollum shares how John Mayer's heartfelt songwriting inspired his own, Nate Smith discusses his debut album, and Kip Moore talks about his "Damn Love" and "Kinda Bar" videos.
04/29/2023
