Redneck Island
Redneck Paradise
Season 3 E 1 • 06/05/2013
The competitors arrive on the tropical island and get to know one another, and the winners of the first Reckoning have important decisions to make.
Redneck IslandS2 • E1Bigger, Badder and Redder
A group of 14 rowdy men and women descend on Steve Austin's tropical island to compete for a chance to win $100,000.
11/12/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E2Food Fight
After a slippery challenge to win a coveted bounty of food, things get heated when the contestants fight over their winnings.
11/12/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E3Stomaching a Storm
The threat of a tropical storm leaves the contestants on edge, but a surprise visit from Steve Austin lifts everyone's spirits.
11/19/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E4Letting It All Hang Out
With the Blue Collar Crawlers on a hot streak, Southern Thunder tries to find a way to get back in the game, and Steve Austin presents the contestants with a huge opportunity.
12/03/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E5A Sexy Shock
The final 10 contestants endure painful shocks to their system during an obstacle challenge, and when one team member drops the ball, an all-out battle of the sexes begins.
12/05/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E6Missing the Mark
The remaining contestants set their sights on basic needs, and one team's surprise vote sends an unsuspecting contestant packing earlier than expected.
12/10/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E7Hauling Ass
Steve Austin reveals a shocking twist that drastically changes the game, love is in the air for two contestants, and a donkey race leaves everyone fending for themselves.
12/17/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E8Remember to Hold On
Steve Austin offers the contestants the opportunity to upgrade their camp, and a grueling test of strength sends a contestant packing.
12/20/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E9Memory Lane
The remaining contestants get down and dirty for a chance to win food supplies, and one contestant's memory earns them a coveted spot in the finale.
12/27/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E10$100,000 Richer
The remaining contestants go head-to-head in one last obstacle course for the chance to win $100,000.
01/05/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E1Redneck Paradise
The competitors arrive on the tropical island and get to know one another, and the winners of the first Reckoning have important decisions to make.
06/05/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E2Beer Belly Flop
The contestants go bobbing for barbecue during a Steve Says Challenge, the teams see just how far they can fly in the Reckoning, and alliances begin to break down.
06/08/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E3The Human Slingshot
It's a beer bong bonanza during a Steve Says Challenge, the teams become human slingshots in the Reckoning, and an injury threatens one player's future in the competition.
06/15/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E4Tug-of-War Touchdown
The Steve Says Challenge serves cookies and milk with a twist, and the Reckoning proves to be a test of strength for the competitors.
06/22/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E5Food For Thought
A big meal is on the line as the players put on their thinking caps for a trivia challenge, and the Reckoning pushes the two teams as they each construct a giant cooler.
06/29/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E6Gone Tubin'
The contenders go on the hunt to complete a puzzle in the Steve Says Challenge, an announcement leads to a shake-up of the alliances, and the Reckoning comes with huge stakes.
07/06/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E7Balls to the Wall
The Steve Says Challenge finds the competitors scrambling for an appetizing reward, and a hard-hitting Reckoning forces players to pick sides.
07/13/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E8The Shady Burrito
The contenders use their fishing skills in the Steve Says Challenge, a stomach-churning Reckoning has major consequences, and alliances are tested.
07/20/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E9Varmints in a Tree
The players must work together if they want to win a mouthwatering reward in a Steve Says Challenge, and every second counts when they climb to new heights in the Reckoning.
07/27/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E10The Reckonator
Everything is on the line as the final four competitors face sudden elimination in a Steve Says Challenge, and the last three contenders go head-to-head in the Reckonator.
08/03/2013