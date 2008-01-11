Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 7
Season 4 E 7 • 11/21/2009
The notoriously demanding and intimidating Kitty Carter returns to Valley Ranch to teach the candidates a technique class, and the hopefuls tour the new Dallas Cowboys stadium.
S3 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
After they have to say goodbye to one of their own, reality sets in for the remaining training camp candidates: No one's position on the squad is secure.
11/01/2008
S3 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
The squad gets a much-needed wake-up call from guest choreographer Kitty Carter, who takes them through a grueling dance rehearsal and leaves a few emotional wrecks in her wake.
11/08/2008
S3 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 7
Some dreams come true as the remaining training camp candidates model the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniforms during a photo shoot.
11/15/2008
S3 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 8
With more cuts looming and only two rehearsals left, Judy and Megan Fox dish out critiques as the candidates run through their final dance routines.
11/22/2008
S4 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 1
There's a buzz of nervous energy and excitement when over 500 hopefuls arrive for the preliminary auditions, each performing a freestyle dance routine to stand out and impress the judges.
10/10/2009
S4 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
In the final audition, the new candidates compete with returning veterans for a spot in training camp, and the hopefuls answer questions from the judges during panel interviews.
10/17/2009
S4 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
Training camp kicks off at Valley Ranch with the candidates learning how they scored with the judges, and Kelli and Judy determine which hopefuls will survive the first week.
10/24/2009
S4 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
Week three of training camp starts with cuts and uniform fittings, where each candidate gets to try on the famous blue and white star-studded outfit.
10/31/2009
S4 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
The rookies are left in the dark about what Kelli and salon director Rainer Schneck have planned for them when they get their dramatic hair and beauty makeovers.
11/07/2009
S4 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
When Kelli gives a former contestant a once-in-a-lifetime second chance to join training camp three weeks late, there is a lot of catching up the hopeful must do to get up to speed.
11/14/2009
S4 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 7
11/21/2009
S4 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 8
It's now or never for the remaining training camp candidates as there are only two rehearsals left before final cuts, and Kelli and Judy are forced to make tough decisions.
11/28/2009
S5 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
The rookie candidates go up against returning veterans in a series of dance combinations, panel interviews and solo performances before the final training camp invitees are announced.
10/22/2010
S5 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
A few rookies struggle as training camp gets underway, and the candidates get the opportunity to meet their idols and mentors.
10/29/2010
S5 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
The pressure is on in the second week of training camp, the candidates try on their uniforms for the first time, and Kelli and Judy prepare to make the first cuts.
11/05/2010
S5 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
It's DCC makeover day for the rookies, three candidates get called into Kelli's office for face-to-face meetings, and more training camp cuts are looming.
11/12/2010
S5 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
During a photo shoot for rookies and veterans, no one is safe from being scrutinized, and eight dancers get called into the office.
11/19/2010
S5 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 7
Fear, nerves, and heartbreak set in after field rehearsals when Kelli announces which candidates she wants to see in her office.
11/26/2010
S5 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 8
With the 2010-2011 squad finally set, the DCC take to the turf of Cowboys Stadium for their first field performance in front of 85,000 ecstatic fans.
12/10/2010
S6 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamAuditions Begin
Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is once again the venue for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders auditions.
10/20/2011
