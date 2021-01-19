Skyville Live
Kris Kristofferson & Friends
Season 1 E 1 • 01/19/2021
Legendary singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson performs "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and is joined by Jason Isbell, Brandy Clark, Paul Malo and Jewel for a rendition of "Me and Bobby McGee."
01/19/2021
Skyville LiveS1 • E2Gladys Knight & Guests
Music icon Gladys Knight performs "Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me" and more hits, and Martina McBride and Estelle join her to sing "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "End of the Road."
02/17/2021
Skyville LiveS1 • E3Jerry Lee Lewis
An all-star cast of country artists salute Jerry Lee Lewis with renditions of the rock 'n' roll legend's greatest hits and join him for a group performance of "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."
04/13/2021
Skyville LiveS1 • E4Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper puts a country spin on hits "Time After Time" and "True Colors," and Kelsea Ballerini and Ingrid Michaelson join the pop icon to sing "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."
05/07/2021
Skyville LiveS1 • E5Billy Gibbons & Friends
ZZ Top front man Billy Gibbons is joined by Charlie Starr, Orianthi, Charlie Worsham and other celebrated guitarists to perform "Sharp Dressed Man," "La Grange" and other songs.
07/01/2021
Skyville LiveS1 • E6Melissa Etheridge & Friends
Melissa Etheridge performs "Bring Me Some Water," teams up with Cam for "Come to My Window," sings "I'm the Only One" with Lindsay Ell and closes with "Respect Yourself (People Stand Up)."
08/06/2021
Skyville LiveS1 • E7Emmylou Harris & Steve Earle
Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle team up to perform "Goodbye," then share the spotlight with Margo Price, Brothers Osborne and Buddy Miller for an evening of powerful performances.
09/24/2021
Skyville LiveS1 • E8Gregg Allman & Friends
The multitalented Gregg Allman celebrates his career onstage in Nashville alongside his musical admirers Chris Stapleton, Taj Mahal and Little Big Town.
02/02/2022