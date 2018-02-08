Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Staying Strong
E 11 • 10/11/2018
DCC hopefuls try on the iconic uniform for cameos, show off their hip-hop skills for celebrity choreographer Marty Kudelka and learn table manners in an etiquette class.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE1The Road to World-Class Begins
Hundreds of eager hopefuls -- ranging from starry-eyed rookies to experienced NFL cheerleaders -- gather at AT&T Stadium for a shot at joining the world’s most famous squad.
08/02/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE2Field of Dreams
The 125 remaining hopefuls must nail a choreographed routine before advancing to the final rounds, and the DCC veterans reveal their plans for the future.
08/08/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE4Success Is Such Hard Work
The returning veterans travel to the Bahamas to shoot the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar, and the rookies feel the pressure as training camp begins.
08/23/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE5Getting the DCC Look
The first-year hopefuls get new looks on Rookie Makeover Day, DCC alumni give the candidates feedback, and Cowboys' Head Coach Jason Garrett stops by during a rehearsal.
08/30/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE6Jump Split Reckoning
Before Kelli and Judy make roster cuts, the rookies learn the famed kickline and jump splits, get fitted for the iconic uniform and face Jay Johnson's power squad training.
09/06/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE8Here Comes Kitty
A veterinary technician chases her dream, Kelli has an uncomfortable conversation about an applicant’s weight, and the women explore their new city.
09/20/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE9Field of Fears
Some candidates struggle to adapt to the larger stage when they finally hit the field to learn the DCC entrance, and Miranda is unnerved by criticism of her hair.
09/27/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE10The Next Level
With so many strong candidates, Kelli realizes some of the cuts may not be dance-based, and media simulation day proves to be problematic for a few of the candidates.
10/04/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE11Staying Strong
10/11/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamE13Game Day
Kelli and Judy make the emotional final cuts, dreams come true when the 2018 DCC squad is announced, and the women hit the field for their first game.
10/25/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E1First Impressions
Hundreds of hopefuls arrive at AT&T Stadium to start the rigorous audition process for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, competing for the fewest number of open spots ever.
08/02/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E2Choreography Competition
The 101 remaining hopefuls must master tough choreography, learn the famous DCC kick line and impress judges Melissa Rycroft and Charm La'Donna.
08/09/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E3It's Going Down
The candidates give panel interviews and solo performances before the rookies and veterans face off on the field and find out who makes it to training camp.
08/16/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E4Overwhelmed
The pressure is on at training camp as both rookie and veteran candidates give it their all in front of their toughest audience yet.
08/23/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E5The Transformation Begins
Kelli gives the ladies a tough kick line and jump split workout, and choreographer Travis Wall teaches them a modern dance that will determine their future in the competition.
08/30/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E6Adventures in Dance
Charm La'Donna teaches the candidates a hip-hop-style routine, the judges pick their charm squad, the ladies visit the Dallas VA Medical Center and two rookies are sent home
09/06/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E7Proving You're The Best
The candidates audition for show group, an honorary contingent of 18 cheerleaders who represent the DCC on USO tours and TV, in front of guest judge Cheryl Burke.
09/13/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E8Who's Got the Magic
The dancers perform routines by guest choreographers Evan Miller and Tyce Diorio, and the final four cuts hang over the remaining hopefuls' heads.
09/20/2019
