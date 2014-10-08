Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge

Fallen on Hard Times

Season 2 E 6 • 02/15/2015

Steve Austin welcomes eight elite female athletes to wrestle in a muddy trench, race uphill with a yolk of chains, wheelbarrow sandbags and complete the Skullbuster.

More

Watching

Full Ep
39:50
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E6
The Good, The Bad And The Crazy

Eight women try their luck at tug-of-war, a kettlebell race and a wrestling match, with the last remaining athlete entering into the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
08/10/2014
Full Ep
39:50
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E7
Welcome to the Gun Show

Steve invites eight men to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/17/2014
Full Ep
39:50
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E8
Looks Can Be Deceiving

Steve welcomes eight women to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/24/2014
Full Ep
39:50
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E9
Last Man Standing

A group of elite male athletes battle in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
08/31/2014
Full Ep
39:50
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E10
You Lose, You Leave

A group of elite female athletes fight in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
09/07/2014
Full Ep
39:55

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E1
Welcome Back to Hell

Steve Austin welcomes a group of elite male athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
01/04/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E2
Ladies First

Steve Austin welcomes elite female athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
01/11/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E3
The Last Face You See

Eight male competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/18/2015
Full Ep
19:04
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E4
Big Girls Don't Cry

Eight female competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/25/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E5
Gods of War

Steve Austin invites eight elite male athletes to wrestle in a muddy trench, race uphill with a yolk of chains, wheelbarrow sandbags and complete the Skullbuster.
02/08/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E6
Fallen on Hard Times

Steve Austin welcomes eight elite female athletes to wrestle in a muddy trench, race uphill with a yolk of chains, wheelbarrow sandbags and complete the Skullbuster.
02/15/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E7
Totally Ripped

Several elite male athletes must wrestle a band from their opponent's leg, drag kettle bags uphill and pull weighted tires, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
02/22/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E8
Mean Girls

Several elite female athletes must wrestle a band from their opponent's leg, drag kettle bags uphill and pull weighted tires, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
03/01/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E9
Put Up or Shut Up!

Eight male athletes vie for a chance at the Skullbuster by going head to head in full-body tug-of-war, an uphill weighted ball toss and a race to build a climbing post.
03/08/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E10
Best For Last

Eight female athletes vie for a chance at the Skullbuster by going head to head in full-body tug-of-war, an uphill weighted ball toss and a race to build a climbing post.
03/15/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S3 • E1
Rank and Fight

Steve Austin kicks off season three with eight badasses who will go head to head in three bust ass challenges. The last man standing will earn the right to take on the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
01/03/2016
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S3 • E2
Special Delivery

Steve Austin invites eight hardcore female athletes to visit the ranch to battle through Snatch, Water Logged and The Crate before one competitor gets her shot at the Skullbuster and $10,000.
01/10/2016
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S3 • E3
Fighters Chance

Eight tough-as-nails athletes are ready to throw down. But will they have what it takes to get through Trench Warfare, Pole Dancer and Chain Gang?
01/17/2016
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S3 • E4
Flipping Out

Eight rough and tough female athletes must face off in Trench Warfare, Pole Dancer and Chain Gang before they get a chance at the Skullbuster and a shot at $10,000 if they can beat the current benchmark time.
01/24/2016
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S3 • E5
A Frog’s Hair Away

Eight male athletes compete in Summit, High & Dry and Cranked for a chance to win $10,000. Who will outlast his competition and challenge the toughest course in America?
01/31/2016
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S3 • E6
High and Dry

Eight new female competitors try and prove they are the toughest badass in the country by taking on Summit, High & Dry and Cranked. The winner moves on to face the Skullbuster and a chance at Steve Austin’s $10,000.
02/14/2016