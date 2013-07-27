Redneck Island
On the Ropes
Season 4 E 9 • 02/05/2015
Margaret and Josh's PDA gets on everyone's nerves, the competitors take on an obstacle course while tied together, and Josh and Margaret deploy a risky strategy.
More
Watching
Full Ep
39:40
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS3 • E9Varmints in a Tree
The players must work together if they want to win a mouthwatering reward in a Steve Says Challenge, and every second counts when they climb to new heights in the Reckoning.
07/27/2013
Full Ep
39:41
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS3 • E10The Reckonator
Everything is on the line as the final four competitors face sudden elimination in a Steve Says Challenge, and the last three contenders go head-to-head in the Reckonator.
08/03/2013
Full Ep
59:48
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E1It's All About the South
Twenty-four wild Southerners arrive at a picturesque lake house, Cody's drunken prank angers Riley, and the teams tackle a floating obstacle course.
12/04/2014
Full Ep
40:24
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E2Shot Through the Heart
Corey worries about teammate Jami's drunken antics, the contestants compete in a sharpshooting challenge, and The Pit threatens a burgeoning relationship.
12/11/2014
Full Ep
40:25
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E3High and Mighty
Margaret struggles with Riley's elimination, the Southerners face a terrifying test of balance, and a shocking Pit challenge alienates one player from the rest of the house.
12/18/2014
Full Ep
39:54
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E4What Goes Up Must Come Down
Parigi starts a fight between Cowboy and Cody, a lake-jumping challenge sends one competitor away in an ambulance, and the other women accuse Margaret of manipulation.
01/01/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E5Never Let Go
Hunter stops Cody from pulling a mean-spirited prank on Cowboy, the teams see who can dangle from a pole the longest, and Josh tries keeping his feelings for Margaret secret.
01/08/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E6Flour Power
Tank angers the rest of the house with a messy prank, the teams race to devour disgusting Southern dishes, and Josh's relationship with Margaret compromises his strategy.
01/15/2015
Full Ep
39:54
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E7Hung Out to Dry
The Southerners throw a party with a risqué dress code, Margaret puts winning above her teammate's well-being during the challenge, and Nicole accuses Cody of disloyalty.
01/22/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E8Are You Smarter Than a Redneck?
Nicole reluctantly starts to develop feelings for Cody, a challenge tests the women's brains and the men's brawn, and Katie questions Josh's loyalty.
01/29/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E9On the Ropes
Margaret and Josh's PDA gets on everyone's nerves, the competitors take on an obstacle course while tied together, and Josh and Margaret deploy a risky strategy.
02/05/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E10Two for the Money
Josh and Katie are on the outs heading into the finale, the final three teams compete for $100,000, and one team tries desperately to overcome a delayed start.
02/12/2015
Full Ep
1:00:05
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E1The Battle Begins
Steve Austin pits 12 impassioned Redneck Island veterans against 12 ambitious rookies to vie for a $100,000 prize, and old rivalries resurface as the competition heats up.
01/28/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E2Broken Dreams
Justin quits, Margaret's future in the competition looks bleak, Connar is seriously injured, and tensions flare as the teams clash.
02/04/2016
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E3Great Expectations
Tank receives life-changing news from his girlfriend, the players take a leap of faith during a challenge, and the veterans form an alliance with a low-failure rate.
02/11/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E4Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
Sparks fly between Hunter and Kayla, but their connection ultimately fades, the players take part in a challenge of wits versus brawn, and the veterans' alliance is fractured.
02/18/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E5Tuff Luck
The transfer of power from the veterans to the rookies gains traction, Margaret and Josh flirt with each other, and the players band together to eliminate Cowboy.
02/25/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E6Money Hungry
The veterans and rookies struggle to get the upper hand, a challenge activates the players' gag reflexes, and Nicole and Jorden are forced to put their friendship aside.
03/03/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E7Hang in There
The players go head-to-head in a physical endurance challenge, a night of celebration spirals out of control, and Heather dreads going against her best friend Tessa in The Pit.
03/10/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E8Pulling Off a Victory
Bonds are strengthened and friendships are called into question as the competition nears its end, and Margaret thinks Jorden's decision to send her into The Pit is personal.
03/17/2016