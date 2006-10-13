Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 5
Season 2 E 5 • 10/13/2007
As reality sets in for the remaining candidates, the rookies are fitted for their skimpy DCC uniforms, then they must pass a strict etiquette test and prove they have mastered the kick line.
S1 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
The mental and physical stress of training camp hits hard, with sudden dropouts, fitness critiques, and the scrutiny of Kelli and Judy weighing heavily on the hopefuls.
10/13/2006
S1 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
Super Bowl XXX MVP Larry Brown and Dallas Cowboys player Ryan Fowler test the training camp candidates on their NFL knowledge and athletic skills on the field.
10/20/2006
S1 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
The training camp candidates get major makeovers ahead of their first solo publicity stills, and the veteran cheerleaders visit with members of the armed forces before deployment.
10/27/2006
S1 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
As training camp winds down, the hopefuls are on their best behavior after Kelli's annual etiquette luncheon, and a tough choreographer pushes the women with new dance techniques.
11/03/2006
S1 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 7
The candidates find themselves in front of the camera for a crash course in dealing with the media, and the judges from the open call return to give their final say on the official lineup.
11/10/2006
S1 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 8
With 36 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders hopefuls poised to become America's sweethearts, Kelli and Judy are concerned the team is not ready and more cuts may be needed.
11/17/2006
S2 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 1
Hundreds of hopefuls arrive for preliminary auditions, where less than half will move on after Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass observes their freestyle dance routines.
09/04/2007
S2 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
Competition heats up in the final audition as surviving candidates go head-to-head against experienced veteran cheerleaders to secure one of the coveted spots at the DCC Training Camp.
09/21/2007
S2 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
The group of 43 hopefuls celebrate moving on in the selection process and adjust to the physical demands of Training Camp, and DCC Director Kelli Finglass reminds them there will be cuts.
09/28/2007
S2 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
Two weeks into training camp, veteran cheerleaders choose their wardrobe for the swimsuit calendar shoot, rookies audition for a spot in Show Group, and Kelli and Judy make the first cut.
10/06/2007
S2 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
As reality sets in for the remaining candidates, the rookies are fitted for their skimpy DCC uniforms, then they must pass a strict etiquette test and prove they have mastered the kick line.
10/13/2007
S2 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
After brutally honest guest choreographer Kitty Carter puts them through the wringer, the training camp candidates get stunning makeovers, and Kelli and Judy make another heartbreaking cut.
10/20/2007
S2 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 7
The rookies don the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniform for a modeling shoot, and they have a life-changing experience when they go skydiving with a legendary Army parachute team.
10/27/2007
S3 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 1
Over 600 excited and anxious hopefuls arrive at Texas Stadium to audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
10/04/2008
S3 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
The competition heats up as the surviving candidates go head-to-head against experienced veterans for a coveted spot in training camp.
10/11/2008
S3 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
Training camp begins at Valley Ranch, where the new candidates meet the veterans for the first time.
10/18/2008
S3 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
After two weeks of training camp, the rookies get fitted for their uniforms, but it's a bittersweet moment because it's time to start making cuts.
10/25/2008
S3 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
After they have to say goodbye to one of their own, reality sets in for the remaining training camp candidates: No one's position on the squad is secure.
11/01/2008
S3 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
The squad gets a much-needed wake-up call from guest choreographer Kitty Carter, who takes them through a grueling dance rehearsal and leaves a few emotional wrecks in her wake.
11/08/2008
S3 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 7
Some dreams come true as the remaining training camp candidates model the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniforms during a photo shoot.
11/15/2008
